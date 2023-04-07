Pereira Vs Adesanya UFC Weigh-in: UFC 287 All The News And Updates

UFC 287 press conference had great potential, as Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland took part in a hotel altercation. Yet, when a journalist asked the question, Dana White immediately intervened and didn’t let the situation escalate. After a humble presser, it’s time to focus on UFC weigh-in results.

The UFC weigh-in will take place in Miami Dade Hotel in the Sunshine State. The event is headlined by the second match between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. The two fought twice in kickboxing and once in the UFC. The Brazilian kickboxing star celebrated the win every single time. Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal is the co-main, and please take a look at the UFC 287 full fight card here. And there you go some info on the UFC 287 streaming options.

Now it’s time to fully focus on the UFC 287 weigh-in results. The tolerance is one pound for a non-title fight, which means 136 pounds is fine for a 135-pound bout. Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya take part in a title match, so there’s zero tolerance for both of them.

UFC 287 Weigh-In Time

Well, 13 great fights are coming up, so a total of 26 fighters are going to step on the scale. The UFC weigh-in aired on the official UFC YouTube channel, you can take a look at it here.

UFC 287 Main Event – Pereira Vs Adesanya 2 Official For Tomorrow

Here are the official UFC weigh-in results. UFC middleweight title contender Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya hit the scale with a score of 184.5 pounds. The reigning defending 185-pound title holder Alex “The Poatan” Pereira was on point too.

The co-main event of the evening is also official. The Brazilian kickboxer and armbar specialist Gilbert Burns weighed 170, while Jorge Masvidal was also on point. His weight was 171 pounds.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

UFC Middleweight Title Fight (185 pounds): Alex Pereira (185) vs. Israel Adesanya (184.5)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Rob Font (135) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Kevin Holland (170.5) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs. Christian Rodriguez (137.5)** – missed bantamweight limit by 1.5 pounds

Preliminary Card (ESPN, UFC On Fight Pass, 8 PM ET, 2 AM CET)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Michelle Waterson-Gomez (116) vs. Luana Pinheiro (115.5)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Karl Williams (241) vs. Chase Sherman (249.5)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Joseph Pyfer (185.5)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 PM ET, midnight CET)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Cynthia Calvillo (116) vs. Lupita Godinez (115.5)

Catchweight (160 pounds): Trey Ogden (159.5) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (159.5)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Steve Garcia (145.5) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Sam Hughes (116) vs. Jaqueline Amorim (115.5)

UFC 287 is stacked with great names. The title fight headlines the contest, while the BMF title owner squares off against one of the most technical Octagon warriors in the co-main event of the evening. Rob Font will try to outbox heavy-handed Adrian Yanez, while Raul Rosas Jr. is looking for another submission victory.

Will Alex Pereira turn the lights out on Israel Adesanya again? Can Jorge Masvidal pull out a massive upset in his hometown? Will Christian Rodriguez stop Raul Rosas' superb Brazilian jiu-jitsu? We'll find out tomorrow.