UFC Fight Card: Pereira Vs Adesanya 2 UFC 287 Miami Full Fight Card

There was no UFC last week, but the greatest MMA promotion returns on Saturday with an event in Miami, Florida. The UFC 287 PPV is headlined by a title rematch between the most powerful 185-pound knockout artist Alex Pereira and the former division champion, master of technical strikes, footwork, and feinting, Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya.

Adesanya will try to reclaim the belt. Last time, Izzy was up on the scorecards, but Pereira rocked him with a left hook and finished the fight with a flurry of punches in the fifth round. The co-main event brings the highly anticipated bout between submission expert with tremendous kickboxing, Gilbert Burns, and one of the most controversial 170-pounders, Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal.

UFC 287 Fight Card Date And Time

The UFC Miami PPV is going to take place on Saturday, April 9th, 2023, in Miami-Dade Arena, Miami, Florida. The UFC fight card time is 6 PM ET (midnight CET). Pereira Vs Adesanya’s fight card looks awesome, there are many great names on the card.

The UFC 287 full fight card combines young guns, experienced vets, hard hitters, technical fighters, and a lot more. Please take a look at the UFC full fight card below.

Two of the best kick-boxers on EARTH meet again 👊🌎@AlexPereiraUFC vs @Stylebender 2 THIS SATURDAY at #UFC287! pic.twitter.com/IZDVQJeahv — UFC (@ufc) April 4, 2023

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

UFC Middleweight Title Fight (185 pounds): Alex Pereira (7-1-0) vs. Israel Adesanya (23-2-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Gilbert Burns (21-5-0) vs. Jorge Masvidal (35-16-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Rob Font (19-6-0) vs. Adrian Yanez (16-3-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Kevin Holland (23-9-0) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Raul Rosas Jr. (7-0-0) vs. Christian Rodriguez (8-1-0)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, UFC On Fight Pass, 8 PM ET, 2 AM CET)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Kelvin Gastelum (17-8-0) vs. Chris Curtis (30-9-0)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-10-0) vs. Luana Pinheiro (10-1-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Karl Williams (8-1-0) vs. Chase Sherman (16-11-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Gerald Meerschaert (35-15-0) vs. Joseph Pyfer (10-2-0)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 PM ET, midnight CET)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Cynthia Calvillo (9-5-1) vs. Lupita Godinez (8-3-0)

Catchweight (160 pounds): Trey Ogden (16-5-0) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (13-4-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Steve Garcia (13-5-0) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (39-10-0)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Sam Hughes (7-5-0) vs. Jaqueline Amorim (6-0-0)

Why Should I Watch UFC 287 PPV?

The rematch between Adesanya and Pereira is the most eye-catching fight on the card. Many fans would like to know to see if Adesanya could avenge the loss. The technical striker from Nigeria could outwork Pereira in a five-round fight, but Alex is the hardest hitter in the division and he’ll be looking for the finish.

The Rest Of The UFC 287 Main Card

The hometown fighter Jorge Masvidal will try to parry dangerous Brazilian Gilbert Burns. Rob Font is looking to get back into title contention against powerful puncher Adrian Yanez. A technical boxer meets a powerhouse.

Kevin Holland Vs Santiago Ponzinibbio could go either way. Young gun Raul Rosas Jr. is looking for another submission victory, but Christian Rodriguez’s submission defense is on point, this will be a fun fight.

UFC 287 Preliminary Card

Kelvin Gastelum could get back into the title contention with a win against Chris Curtis, while Gerald Meerschaert will be looking for another submission victory against dangerous Joe Pyfer. Karl Williams will try to turn the lights out on BKFC star Chase Sherman.

Trey Ogden vs Ignacio Bahamondes is a great candidate for the Fight of the Night, as both fighters are very entertaining stand-up warriors. Steve Garcia vs Shayilan Nurdanbieke and Sam Hughes vs Jacqueline Amorim could turn into three-round wars.

The UFC 287 fight card is stacked from top to bottom. Can Israel Adesanya reclaim the 185-pound belt and dethrone Alex Pereira? Will Jorge Masvidal win in front of his home fans? We’re about to see it on Saturday!