UFC 287: Pereira Vs Adesanya 2 Press Conference

UFC 287 press conference looks pretty promising. Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya have already fought once in the past, and the match ended with the victory of the Brazilian kickboxer. Yet, it’s hard to expect the two are gonna sit at each other’s throats on the Pereira vs Adesanya press conference, because “Poatan” doesn’t speak English.

Yet, the rest of the UFC 287 fight card looks pretty promising. Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland are pretty much-underrated trash talkers. But let’s start with the UFC 287 media day.

UFC 287 Media Day

UFC media day took place on Wednesday, April 5th, 2022. You can take a look at it here. It was a great intro for the upcoming UFC 287 press conference.

But I know you are more interested in UFC 287 media day highlights, so here ya go – check this playlist.

The reigning defending 185-pound division champion Alex Pereira says “he’ll never face Israel Adesanya again” after UFC 287 rematch. Yet, his opponent Israel Adesanya vows to “remind people how great I am” in Alex Pereira’s rematch.

Co-Main Event

Jorge Masvidal didn’t talk much about his opponent. Looking back at his previous incident with Colby Covington, “Gamebred” called Covington “the king of calling cops and sucking cocks”. Gilbert Burns says Jorge Masvidal will be “the new Nate Diaz” of the welterweight division after another loss.

The Rest Of The Main Card

Rob Font says he’s not letting Adrian Yanez take his number in the rankings. Ambitious Adrian Yanez says the division title contender Sean O’Malley “should fight me if he doesn’t wait for the title shot”.

Kevin Holland trashed Colby Covington and didn’t even talk about his opponent Santiago Ponzinibbio. For Holland, “the character Colby plays is pretty dumb”. Santiago Ponzinibbio denied Kevin Holland’s catchweight fight request and told him to “honor the contract”.

Raul Rosas Jr. will show that he’s “levels above” as an 18-year-old targets spot in rankings. His rival Christian Rodriguez says 18-year-old Rosas’ hype “benefits me once”.

Preliminary Card

Kelvin Gastelum wants to “'reaffirm to myself, I'm one of the baddest dudes in the world”. His opponent Chris Curtis says the “burrito version” of Kelvin Gastelum shows up at Octagon.

Where To Watch UFC 287 Press Conference?

The UFC 287 press conference aired on Thursday, April 6th, 2022, and it kicked off at 5 PM ET. You can check the highlights and the greatest moments from the UFC 287 presser on The UFC’s official YouTube channel. Please check the link below to re-watch Pereira vs Adesanya’s press conference.

Please stay tuned to NY Fights for the latest UFC fight night news.