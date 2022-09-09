Khamzat Chimaev Vs Nate Diaz Weigh-Ins: UFC 279 All The News And Updates Are Here

We’ve seen a debacle one day ago. Dana White didn’t let UFC 279 press conference happen because Nate Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, and one unnamed fighter took part in a heated backstage altercation. Yet, the presser is not mandatory for the night of fights, so let’s focus on the UFC weigh-in today’s results.

Which Is UFC 279 Weigh-In Time And Where Can I Watch It?

You can look at it on the official UFC channel. It kicked off at 9 PM PT (noon ET, 6 PM CET). Click on the link below for more details.

UFC 279 Weigh-In Results

UFC 279 is a pretty stacked card, but it is generally weaker on the piece of paper than the majority of pay-per-views. Yet, you should never judge a book by its cover, it might turn into a great event! Here is a look at the UFC 279 full fight card and UFC 279 weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 3 PM UK time)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Khamzat Chimaev (178.5* – missed weight) vs. Nate Diaz (171)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Jingliang Li (171) vs. Tony Ferguson (170.5)

Catchweight (180 pounds): Kevin Holland (179.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (179)

Bantamweight (140-pound catchweight); Irene Aldana (137.5) vs. Macy Chiasson (139.5)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Johnny Walker (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPNews, ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 8 PM ET, 1 PM UK time)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Hakeem Dawodu () vs. Julian Erosa ()

Catchweight (220 pounds): Jailton Almeida (216.5) vs. Anton Turkalj (214)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Jamie Pickett (186) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185.5)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Jake Collier () vs. Chris Barnett ()

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 PM ET, 11 PM UK time)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Norma Dumont () vs. Danyelle Wolf ()

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Chad Anheliger (135.5) vs. Heili Alateng (135)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Elise Reed (115.5) vs. Melissa Martinez (113.5)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Darian Weeks (170.5) vs. Yohan Lainesse (171)

Nate Diaz Vs Khamzat Chimaev weigh-in was pretty entertaining, but the night of fights looks pretty much promising, despite the disastrous weigh-in miss of Swedish superstar! Don’t forget to watch the UFC 279 event at 6 PM ET on Saturday!