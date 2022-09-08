Khamzat Chimaev Vs Nate Diaz Press Conference

UFC 279 PPV event will take place on Saturday night in sold T-Mobile Arena. While many question the quality of the card, the diehard UFC addicts know that judging the book by its cover might be a serious mistake.

Plus, the UFC press conference is going to be a banger, Nate Diaz has significantly improved his trash-talking skills. Let’s be honest, the guy was smoking weed while USADA was inside of his home! Nate Diaz Vs Khamzat Chimaev press conference has to be amazing, especially if Nate comes high as f*ck!

Vegas, we're showing up and showing out 🤩 ➡️ Don't miss the #UFC279 Press Conference and Ceremonial Weigh-Ins happening this week! [ Details here 🔗 https://t.co/TS7EOSS3bN ] pic.twitter.com/8UEWzq4jlr — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2022

Where To Watch UFC 279 Press Conference?

You can enjoy the presser on UFC’s official YouTube channel. It kicks off at 7 PM ET (1 AM CET Friday).

UFC 279 Media Day Highlights

Check the greatest moments from the UFC 279 media day in the playlist below. The first part of UFC Las Vegas news took part on Wednesday, enjoy the best moments!

Khamzat Chimaev looked optimistic, he hopes Nate Diaz “can survive for five rounds and leave UFC as a warrior”. Nate Diaz is ready for his UFC exit. The Stockton slap expert confessed that he gave up on preparing for the Khamzat Chimaev bout.

Li Jingliang says “kill or be killed” ahead of his war against Tony Ferguson, while the former interim 155-pound champ Tony still dreams of his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov (reminder – it was postponed 6 times in the past). Kevin Holland believes Khamzat Chimaev only acts tough throughout the media, while Daniel Rodriguez plans to light a joint for Nate Diaz’s final fight.

After a 14-month layoff, Irene Aldana is ready for a title shot. Macy Chiasson wants more women to bounce between 135, and 145-pound weight classes. Johnny Walker opened up about quitting CBD, and THC products, while Cutelaba says “I’ve got some high heels to deal with Walker’s height”. Hakeem Dawodu believes his time for a UFC championship run is now, while Julian Erosa reflected on his rivalry with Paddy Pimblett.

Please stay tuned to the NYFights for the latest UFC 279 news, the UFC 279 full fight card looks pretty much promising!