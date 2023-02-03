Derrick Lewis Vs Serghei Spivac Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night 218 All The News And Updates

The UFC Fight Night 218 press conference was fair, but the last step before fighters step inside the Octagon on Saturday is the UFC fight night weigh-in. The upcoming UFC Las Vegas event brings many great names, and let’s hope everybody’s going to hit the weight limit.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Time

Let’s take a look at the UFC Fight Night 218 weigh-in results. So many fighters are going to step on the scale at Derrick Lewis Vs Serghei Spivac’s weigh-in. There is an official weigh-in live at the MMAJunkie's YouTube channel, but NYFights will have its highlights, it kicks off at 2 PM ET. Here is a brief look at the UFC Fight Night 218 full fight card.

UFC Vegas 68 Main Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 1 AM ET, 7 AM CET)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Serghei Spivac (255.5)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Da Un Jung (205) vs. Devin Clark ()

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Marcin Tybura (253.5) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (256.5)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Doo Ho Choi (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (145.5)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5) vs. Adam Fugitt (170.5)

UFC Vegas 68 Card Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Anshul Jubli (155) vs. Jeka Saragih (155.5)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Zha Yi (145.5) vs. Jeong Yeong Lee (145)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Rinya Nakamura (135) vs. Toshiomi Kazama (136)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Hyun Sung Park (124.5) vs. Seung Guk Choi (125.5)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Ji Yeon Kim (125.5) vs. Mandy Böhm (125.5)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Jun Yong Park (185.5) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (186)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Tatsuro Taira (125.5) vs. Jesus Aguilar (125)

Both halves of the main event hit the scale, so Derrick Lewis will definitively meet Serghei Spivac tomorrow. Derrick was a bit heavier, but it's gonna be a great fight between the two heavyweights!

And with that, Serghei Spivac makes our main 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 👏 [ #UFCVegas68 | Tomorrow | 10pmPT Main Card on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/uZNkGG3Mgb — UFC (@ufc) February 3, 2023

The UFC weigh-in today looked pretty interesting, but please, don’t miss watching this amazing event on Saturday at 10 PM ET! You can check your UFC Vegas 68 streaming options here. Yes, it starts a bit late, but it’s 100% worth your time!