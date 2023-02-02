Lewis Vs. Spivac Streaming: Where To Watch UFC On ESPN+ 76 Live Online Or On TV?

There was another no-UFC week, but no worries, the greatest MMA promotion returns with another very promising fight night in Las Vegas, Nevada!

UFC Vegas 68 takes place on Saturday, February 4th, 2023. It will be headlined by two hard-hitting heavyweight hillbillies – the master of crisp powerful mid-range shots Serghei Spivac and one-punch knockout expert Derrick Lewis. Please read this article to get to know more details on UFC Vegas 68 streaming options.

UFC On ESPN+ 76 Live Stream Options

ESPN+ is going to stream UFC Vegas 68. The monthly price of an ESPN+ subscription costs 9.99 dollars. Also, the yearly ESPN+ package costs 99.99 bucks. But look at the bright side – you can watch pay-per-view prelims and every single UFC fight card, it is 100% worth your money!

Here is another great solution for fans who love other documentary TV shows and movies alongside UFC. The price of the Disney Bundle is 13.99 dollars per month (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+). If you live in the United States of America, you should try this option out, you won’t regret it for sure!

I Live Outside Of The USA, What Can You Say About My UFC On ESPN+ 76 Watch Online Options?

UFC on Fight Pass is the best solution for you, as its monthly package costs 11.99 bucks per month, while the annual package is 114.99 dollars, so you can spare 30 bucks. This is a fabulous option for many reasons!

The UFC on Fight Pass lets you re-watch every single UFC event since 1993 and other amazing grappling shows – Polaris, Quintet… The diehard UFC fan who likes to compare different eras of the fastest-growing MMA promotion of the world will love this for sure. There might be some discounts, as UFC celebrates 30 years of existence (the first tournament happened in 1993)!

The UFC on Fight Pass gives you access to many more promotions – Cage Warriors, Ares FC, LFA, Titan FC, CES MMA… Do you bet on fights? You can discover new prospects and maybe discover some great underdogs, you never know! The UFC on Fight Pass is the greatest fight library in the world!

What Channel Is UFC On ESPN+ 76 On?

ESPN and ESPN+ cover the whole UFC fight night event, as usual. Relax next to your watching device at 10 PM ET on Saturday. I hope your local internet service provider offers this amazing station. Twelve great fights, and so many young guns and newbies are willing to show their skills!

Are you a Canada-based fan? TSN subscription gets the job done, plus you can enjoy watching other sports too – NHL, NFL, basketball… Give it a shot!

Some local TV channels could cover the event, depending on your geolocation. I suggest you call your internet service provider and check it out. Some sports channels might let you watch the main card, you never know!

Is There Any UFC On ESPN+ 76 Free Live Stream?

NYFights says no to piracy and illegal streams… Forget about it, the answer is no! We will never share illegal links, buy UFC on Fight Pass or ESPN+ and watch the event, the price is affordable!

Why Should I Watch UFC On ESPN+ 76?

There are many talented young warriors on this card. It is stacked with Asian names, so it airs a bit later, but you should enjoy.

Main Card

UFC Vegas 68 is headlined by the clash between two very hard hitters – Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac – you can expect a knockout and big bombs here for sure. Da Un Jung vs Devin Clark also offers good chances of a stoppage.

Blagoy Ivanov vs Marcin Tybura is a good fight for the fans of tactical warfare. Tybura is famous for his aggressiveness, pressure against the fence, and takedowns, while the Bulgarian boxer and Sambo fighter offer some of the greatest defenses in the game. Doo Ho Choi vs Kyle Nelson and Kinoshita vs Fugitt is hard for betting, as evenly matched guys meet inside the Octagon.

Preliminary Card

Superb Okinawa-born all-around prospect Tatsuro Taira is looking to stay undefeated and potentially enter the 125-pound rankings. Unfortunately, other fights are very tricky for betting, and there will be many pick’em bouts. Yet, all of them want to prove themselves to the crowd, so you should give UFC Vegas 68 a shot!

Anshul Jubli vs Jeka Saragih has the potential for the Fight of the Night award, while you can expect a big knockout coming in the match between Denis Tiuliulin and Jun Yong Park. The prelims are stacked with cardio machines and footwork specialists, this is going to be a very dynamic night of combats!

Jeka Saragih made a STATEMENT on his way to the #RoadToUFC finals 🔥 He fights for a UFC contract Saturday during the #UFCVegas68 prelims! [ 10pmET / 7pmPT | Live on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/qZWAm837PI — UFC (@ufc) January 31, 2023

Take a look at the full UFC Vegas 68 fight card here, and don’t forget to sit next to your TV/PC/tablet at 10 PM on Saturday. This card is stacked with prospects, check it out. It airs a bit later, but you will enjoy it for sure!