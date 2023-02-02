UFC Fight Night 218 Card: Lewis Vs. Spivac UFC Las Vegas Full Fight Card

After a week of rest, the fastest-growing mixed martial arts promotion in the world returns for another lovely UFC fight card, stacked with Asian fighters and young guns. The UFC fight card this weekend will take place in “Sin City”, Nevada, The United States of America, and it is headlined by a clash between two very hard hitters – Serghei Spivac and Derrick Lewis.

UFC Vegas 68 Fight Card Date And Time

The UFC fight card time is a bit different, as it is adjusted towards the Asian market. Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Spivac’s fight card gets underway at 10 PM ET (prelims), while the main card will go down at 1 AM ET. You can take a look at the UFC full fight card here.

UFC Vegas 68 Main Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Derrick Lewis (26-10-0) vs. Serghei Spivac (15-3-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Da Un Jung (15-3-1) vs. Devin Clark (13-7-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Marcin Tybura (23-7-0) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (19-4-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Doo Ho Choi (14-4-0) vs. Kyle Nelson (13-5-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1-0) vs. Adam Fugitt (8-3-0)

UFC Vegas 68 Card Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 1 AM ET, 7 AM CET)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Anshul Jubli (6-0-0) vs. Jeka Saragih (13-2-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Zha Yi (21-3-0) vs. Jeong Yeong Lee (9-1-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Rinya Nakamura (6-0-0) vs. Toshiomi Kazama (10-2-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Hyun Sung Park (7-0-0) vs. Seung Guk Choi (6-1-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Ji Yeon Kim (9-6-2) vs. Mandy Böhm (7-2-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Jun Yong Park (15-5-0) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (11-6-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Tatsuro Taira (12-0-0) vs. Jesus Aguilar (8-1-0)

Why Should I Watch UFC Vegas 68?

UFC Las Vegas cards were always bringing high-level shows and match-ups. The upcoming fight card is stacked with new prospects and young blood. You might expect many stoppages, especially in the preliminary card.

Japanese prospect and the first-ever Okinawa-born UFC fighter Tatsuro Taira will try to extend his undefeated streak, while the Korean hard hitter Jun Yong Park meets another great striker Denis Tiuliulin. Anshul Jubli vs Jeka Saragih might be the Fight of the Night, as both fighters are cardio machines with a fantastic all-around game. These guys want to prove their value to Dana White, you might expect many knockout/submission victories.

Yusaku Kinoshita’s great wrestling skills might give a hard time to Adam Fugitt, while Doo Ho Choi will be looking for a massive one-punch knockout against dangerous Kyle Nelson.

If you’re a fan of a tactical war, please don’t miss the combat between Marcin Tybura and Blagoy Ivanov. The first-ever ranked Bulgarian fighter in history has some of the greatest chins in the history of the sport, but Marcin is one of the strongest fighters in the division. This will be a great technical war.

Da Un Jung is an elbow specialist, while Devin Clark hits hard from long-range and he’ll try to surprise the Korean with powerful straight shots. The main event brings a KO, one way or another. Spivac hits very hard, plus his strikes are crisp, while Derrick Lewis is the hardest hitter in the UFC 265-pound division.

Please don’t miss this fight card. Yes, you might have to stay up late, but you will enjoy watching UFC Vegas 68 stream!