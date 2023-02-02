UFC Fight Night 218: Derrick Lewis Vs Serghei Spivac Press Conference

The UFC press conference wasn’t a promising one, as many Asian fighters don’t speak English. It’s hard to troll your opponent or make people laugh when the two don’t speak the same language. It took place on Wednesday, January 1st, 2022, in UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada.

For example, the main event of the evening brings the combat between Serghei Spivac and Derrick Lewis, and only Lewis knows English. We’ve got the same problem in the co-main event because Devin Clark fights the Korean fighter Da Un Jung. Doo Ho Choi meets Kyle Nelson, while Adam Fugitt meets the talented wrestler from Japan. This main card is stacked with language barriers.

So, technically, the translators were having a lot of work here, but Lewis vs Spivac press conference didn’t look that bad after all. Majority of fighters announced great performances, let's hope they back up their promises inside the Octagon.

Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Press Conference?

You can check the highlights and the greatest moments from the UFC fight night Vegas presser on MMAJunkie’s official YouTube channel. Check this playlist for the most entertaining press conference details.

Main Event

Spivak and Lewis were set to square off at the UFC Fight Night 215 event, but unfortunately, Lewis was forced to pull out of the event due to a non-Covid, weight-cutting-related issue, so the bout was rescheduled for the UFC Fight Night 218.

Lewis was heavily criticized by the fans due to last-minute cancellation, but when Sergey Spivak was asked about that at the UFC Vegas 68, he didn’t look too furious.

NOTE: ALL THE STATEMENTS ARE RETAKEN FROM THE VIDEOS!

“Only Derrick Lewis knows the “truth” behind the canceled main event”, Spivak said.

Derrick Lewis Fires Back At Daniel Cormier

It seems Spivak isn’t angry at all, and it seems he can’t wait to take part in the Octagon war with Derrick Lewis. On the other hand, Derrick Lewis didn’t look too interested in the previous cancelation and rather chose to respond to Daniel Cormier’s criticism. Let’s remember, “DC” previously criticized Lewis because of his performance and two back-to-back losses. Here is the full statement.

“I guess because they feel like my work ethic wasn't there. They felt that I wasn't taking myself serious or the fight game serious or whatever. I don't blame them. I guess I got to go out there and prove to everyone that I could still do this. I could still be in the top five. I don't give a d**n what DC says. I seen that bulls**t, but I guess you got to say that whenever you got high cholesterol. F**k him.”

Interestingly, there isn’t bad blood between the two halves of the main event, and the main event of the evening looks pretty much promising. One way or another, someone will go down here, as both fighters are heavy-handed knockout artists.

The Rest Of The Main Card

Surprisingly, Devin Clark plans to drag his opponent around and expects ground and pound finish in the co-main event of the evening. On the other hand, Da Un Jung plans to “take it all” against gassed Devin Clark. This is going to be an interesting combat, one way or another.

Marcin Tybura doesn’t care much about the upcoming fight against Blagoy Ivanov – he said that the fight with Jon Jones “would be awesome” in the future. The Polish cage control and the ground fighting expert doesn’t look too worried because of the guy with the best chin in the UFC heavyweight division. Blagoy Ivanov didn’t appear at the UFC press conference, so we’ll see what he has to say inside the cage.

Kyle Nelson aims to put Doo Ho Choi away “really early”. Unlike Nelson, the Korean fighter looks excited to prove himself after a three-year lay-off. Choi didn’t talk much about the potential finish or ways to finish his opponent, he looked very excited because of his comeback.

Yusaku Kinoshita fights on the main card in his first UFC battle. Kinoshita hopes to do something special in his Octagon debut. His wrestling is so tricky and hard to deal with, we might see some unorthodox moves. On the other hand, his opponent Adam Fugitt is ready to “prove doubters wrong” after his UFC debut loss. He plans to defeat the Japanese fighter by any means necessary.

Please stay tuned to NY Fights for the latest UFC fight night news. Check here for more info about the UFC Vegas 68 full fight card and potential UFC on ESPN+ 76 streaming options!