Catch the UFC weigh in results here with us as we recap who weighed what for this weekend's event.

Before a fighter can beat another, they need to beat the scales. The action set for tomorrow has a good amount of diversity in terms of weight classes; flyweight prospects will scrap it out, a key fight at lightweight will go down, and of course, our main event is a heavyweight clash to see who many be fighting for gold next.

Luckily, there were only two weight misses, and those two fights are still on at the time that I'm writing this. Priscila Cachoeira missed the flyweight mark by four pounds and William Gomis, who was last to the scale, couldn't shave off the last pound to hit the featherweight limit of 146.

UFC Vegas 71 weigh in results: Main card

Heavyweight bout: Sergei Pavlovich ( 260.5 ) vs Curtis Blaydes ( 262.5 )

) vs Curtis Blaydes ( ) Middleweight bout: Bruno Silva ( 186 ) vs Brad Tavares ( 185 )

) vs Brad Tavares ( ) Lightweight bout: Bobby Green ( 156 ) vs Jared Gordon ( 155.5 )

) vs Jared Gordon ( ) Flyweight bout: Iasmin Lucindo ( 126 ) vs Brogan Walker ( 126 )

) vs Brogan Walker ( ) Welterweight bout: Mathew Semelsberger (171) vs Jeremiah Wells (171)

UFC Vegas 71 weigh in results: Prelims

Lightweight bout: Ricky Glenn ( 155.5 ) vs Christos Giagos ( 155.5 )

) vs Christos Giagos ( ) Bantamweight bout: Montel Jackson ( 136 ) vs Rani Yahya ( 136 )

) vs Rani Yahya ( ) Featherweight bout: Norma Dumont ( 145 ) vs Karel Rosa ( 144.5 )

) vs Karel Rosa ( ) Heavyweight bout: Junior Tafa ( 252 ) vs Mohammad Usman ( 239.5 )

) vs Mohammad Usman ( ) Featherweight bout: Francis Marshall ( 146 ) vs William Gomis ( 147 ) – William Gomis misses weight

) vs William Gomis ( ) – William Gomis misses weight Flyweight bout: Karine Silva ( 126 ) vs Priscila Cachoeira ( 130 ) – Priscila Cachoeira misses weight

) vs Priscila Cachoeira ( ) – Priscila Cachoeira misses weight Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel (136) vs Brady Hiestand (136)

Now that the media work, weigh ins and stare downs are all done, all that we have left is to make it to the fights themselves! UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes can be watched live via ESPN+. This main event has some heavy title implication attached to it. Blaydes, who has always just been shy of heavyweight gold, will look to derail Pavlovich, who has won 14 of his 17 wins by KO/TKO.

Prior to this, we've got a fan-friendly fight that'll certainly deliver. Bruno Silva is a prolific finisher, having won 19 of 22 wins by KO/TKO. However, his momentum was derailed when he fought the former champion, Alex Pereira, last March. He was later submitted by Gerald Meerschaert later that year, making 2022 an 0-2 year for him.

But, this may be his comeback year. Still no easy tasks placed in front of him, the Brazilian will take on Brad Tavares. Tavares has UFC tenure that only great fighters can gather. He joined the organization in 2010 and has only lost to the best of the best. This should be a banger of a fight.

Of course, we've got the return of Jared Gordon, who's last bout ended in some mainstream controversy. Many thought that Gordon had done enough to give Paddy Pimblett his first UFC loss, but the judges were not a part of that school of thought. Still, he'll be fighting another big name in Bobby Green.

Green has one of the most radiant personalities in the sport. Oh, and he can fight pretty dang well, too. Hands down, fast hands, and some underrated grappling — I'm thinking that this fight will be a lot of fun.

This was the UFC Vegas 71 weigh in recap, catch you all tomorrow!