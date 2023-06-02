UFC Prize Money: UFC Vegas 74 Expects Some Big Payouts

The UFC prize money numbers are in and there should be some pretty happy fighters following this weekend's work.

This weekend's action has us fans set up for some fun, can't-miss fights. Along with exciting fighters come big paydays. Here, we'll take a closer look at the wallets of the fighters getting to work for this event's main card.

Fresh-ish faces and UFC veterans will all be placed on this main card. Jim Miller, who is once again setting the record for most fights in the UFC, will compete in the promotions for the 43sn time. Tim Elliott has been a recognizable face for some time, too. Alongside them, another vet is Alex Caceres.

However, half of the main event is one Amir Albazi, who's making just his fifth walk to the UFC octagon. So, let's see who should be making what! These numbers are all based off of the most recent base payouts for each fighter. Winning bonuses, performance bonuses, and sponsorship payments are not included.= in this list of UFC prize money.

The UFC Vegas 74 prize money

Kai Kara-France – $110,000

Amir Albazi – $80,000

Alex Caceres – $80,000

Daniel Pineda – $50,000

Jim Miller – 200,000

Jesse Butler – $16,000

Tim Elliott – $55,000

Victor Altamirano – $35,000

Karine Silva – $16,000

Ketlen Souza – $16,000

Abubakar Nurmagomedov – $35,000

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos – $72,000

Though these numbers are subject to change, this is a pretty good expectation of the base pay per fighter determined by their previous pay outs. All that's left now is to get one more sleep and catch the fights tomorrow!