UFC Prize Money: UFC Vegas 74 Expects Some Big Payouts

UFC Betting Odds: Incredibly Close Numbers For The Main Event

Mariusz Pudzianowski: A Brief Look Into His Exciting MMA Career

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar De La Hoya, Continuing

Ego Wounded, What's Next For Ryan Garcia?

Gervonta Davis Jailed

Claressa Shields v Maricela Cornejo Prediction: Detroit Domination for Middleweight Queen.

UFC Vegas 74 Tickets: Where To Find Them and for How Much

Sampson Lewkowicz vs. Eddy Reynoso, Rd 1

Claressa Shields Promises Throwdown in Motown

Published

35 seconds ago

on

UFC Prize Money: UFC Vegas 74 Expects Some Big Payouts

The UFC prize money numbers are in and there should be some pretty happy fighters following this weekend's work.

This weekend's action has us fans set up for some fun, can't-miss fights. Along with exciting fighters come big paydays. Here, we'll take a closer look at the wallets of the fighters getting to work for this event's main card.

Fresh-ish faces and UFC veterans will all be placed on this main card. Jim Miller, who is once again setting the record for most fights in the UFC, will compete in the promotions for the 43sn time. Tim Elliott has been a recognizable face for some time, too. Alongside them, another vet is Alex Caceres.

However, half of the main event is one Amir Albazi, who's making just his fifth walk to the UFC octagon. So, let's see who should be making what! These numbers are all based off of the most recent base payouts for each fighter. Winning bonuses, performance bonuses, and sponsorship payments are not included.= in this list of UFC prize money.

The UFC Vegas 74 prize money

UFC prize money: Kara-France vs Albazi

  • Kai Kara-France – $110,000
  • Amir Albazi – $80,000
  • Alex Caceres – $80,000
  • Daniel Pineda – $50,000
  • Jim Miller  – 200,000
  • Jesse Butler – $16,000
  • Tim Elliott – $55,000
  • Victor Altamirano – $35,000
  • Karine Silva – $16,000
  • Ketlen Souza – $16,000
  • Abubakar Nurmagomedov – $35,000
  • Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos – $72,000

Though these numbers are subject to change, this is a pretty good expectation of the base pay per fighter determined by their previous pay outs. All that's left now is to get one more sleep and catch the fights tomorrow!

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

