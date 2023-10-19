Worldwide

UFC 294 Press Conference: Respectful, but Heated

Worldwide

UFC 294 Weigh In: The Rematch is Official

Announcements News Where To Watch Worldwide

UFC 294 Prediction: Usman vs Chimaev - Title Implications!

Worldwide

Caleb Plant Wants Jermall Charlo

Announcements News UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

UFC 294 Prediction: Ankalaev vs Walker: Havoc at LHW!

Worldwide

Cody Garbrandt vs Brian Kelleher Booked for UFC 296

Worldwide

NYF Prospect Watch: Aaron Silva, Golden Boy Promotions

Worldwide

Haney vs Prograis: 53 Days Away

Worldwide

Al Bernstein On Showtime Exit: "It's Been A Super Privilege"

Worldwide

Digesting the News: Showtime Boxing Ending This Year

Worldwide

UFC 294 Press Conference: Respectful, but Heated

Published

on

UFC 294 Press Conference: Respectful, but Heated

The UFC 294 press conference certainly delivered. Of course, we got to see Makhachev and Volkanovski trade barbs but ultimately show respect to one another. or our co-main event, we saw Khamzat Chimaev doing what he does and show no fear whatsoever. The former welterweight king, Kamaru Usman seems pretty confident as he heads into this short-notice bout while also jumping up to middleweight.

As much as we loved the banter in the Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 press conference, it was mostly cool to take it all in; this card nearly fell apart before our eyes, but thanks to these fighters and the courage they have within themselves, we've got this star-studded lineup and a card still intact. Let's get into what was said.

UFC 294 Press Conference: “Just Say Thank You”

UFC 294 Press Conference

Image Credit: IconSport

Both Makhachev and Volkanovski are very brave for making this fight happen; with Charles Oliveira pulling out due to injury, Volk had 11 days until fight time and he accepted. This is not just a short notice fight for the featherweight champion, this is a very different fight for Islam.

Makhachev did bring this up:

“You have to say thanks to me. I can choose some- any other opponent. We have Gamrot, we have Poirier, everybody ready for fight for the belt, but I give you second times chance.”

Volkanovski responded with:

“But everyone wants this rematch anyway.”

To which, Makhachev told him to “Just say thank you.”

The lightweight chmapion was asked about his and Alexander's first meeting an what he could take away from it.

“Man, of course, he is good. If you want to finish him or you want to beat him, he never gives up. He's going to fight five rounds, it doesn't matter how how many days short [notice], it's nothing. He's going to fight. That's why we're going to show best fight again; we're going to show a good fight for all the people who are waiting for it.”

Volkanovski fell a bit short in their first meeting. Knowing what he's in for, what kind of fight is he expecting as we head into round 6 and potentially beyond?

“I mean, obviously there's going to be a lot of skill involved. But, I've made it clear, they know what's happening. I ain't here to play it safe — I can't afford to play it safe. I'm going in for the kill and that's it, you know what I mean? It's kill or be killed, you know, and that's that.”

UFC 294 Press Conference Co-main – Khamzat Chimaev vs Kamaru Usman

Image Credit: Daily Mail

What a co-main event we've got right here! A bout that we expected to see at some point, but at welterweight, is now happening at middleweight as Paulo Coast was forced to step out of this bout against Khamzat Chimaev. We're here for it. This is a fantastic scrap with heavy title implications looming large.

The main event fighters weren't the only ones throwing insults are the UFC 294 press conference. Kamaru Usman was asked about Khamzat Chimaev, a fighter who has seemed almost invincible in the octagon. The media wanted to know where Usman thinks he'll find success in this fight.

“Well, that's my will againt his. When we get in there, it's, you know, unfortunately like Sean Strickland say, we're going to do the man dance. You know, put my will up against his and we'll see who starts to unravel first.”

Chimaev wasn't going to let this go without addressing it:

“Nobody come for dancing, man. I'm here to kill somebody. It's the difference; I'm not dancing in the cage… I come to smash your face, bro. Sorry.”

 

Related Topics:

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

Continue Reading