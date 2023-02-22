Sergei Pavlovich Vs Curtis Blaydes Set For UFC Main Event On April 22nd

UFC has just booked another very entertaining fight. A heavyweight scrap between pressure wrestler Curtis Blaydes and heavy-handed hillbilly Sergei Pavlovich will take place in April.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto announced the news on his Twitter.

Main event, April 22. No. 3 ranked Sergei Pavlovich vs. No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes. High stakes at heavyweight. Early predictions? pic.twitter.com/Xsyhup4YxZ — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 22, 2023

Knockout Artist Sergei Pavlovich Is Coming For Another Vicious Finish

Sergei Pavlovich is known for amazing boxing and lovely counters. Interestingly, he kicked off his UFC voyage with a first-round loss to Alistair Overeem, but then he bounced back with four victories over Marcelo Golm, Maurice Greene, Shamil Abdurakhimov, and legendary Derrick Lewis.

In his recent fight, Sergei destroyed the Australian kickboxer and hype train Tai Tuivasa in 54 seconds.

The number 3 ranked 265-pounder is in the shape of his life at the moment. His punches almost always hit the mark and he moves like a cat. His 84-inch reach is a huge problem for every single opponent, as he’s a master of straight punches.

Wrestling Expert Curtis Blaydes Will Try To Press Against The Cage

Number 4 ranked heavyweight fighter Curtis Blaydes has had lots of ups and downs in his UFC career. After his vicious uppercut knockout loss to Derrick Lewis, Blaydes significantly changed his fighting style and became more cautious. Now he feints a lot before attempting a takedown.

Blaydes’ game is based on chain wrestling, pressing opponents against the fence, and dominating off the top. He’s currently riding on a three-fight winning streak, with back-to-back victories over kickboxing phenom Jairzinho Rozenstruik, BJJ black belt Chris Daukaus, and probably the greatest boxer in the division, Tom Aspinall.

Who Will Win?

Pavlovich is known for excellent takedown defense and superb movement, which means Blaydes might miss angles for single or double-leg takedown attempts. Pavlovich doesn’t have the greatest knee counter in the world, but his uppercuts and hooks are also vicious, so he gets the advantage in toe-to-toe exchanges. If the fight remains standing, Curtis Blaydes might get knocked out.

This fight could end before the final bell, a pressure fighter meets a counter-expert with superb footwork and angles. Don’t miss this one.