Lopez vs Ortiz Purse: Will Lopez Ever Get His 9-Figure Contract?

How much money does a boxing world champion earn? What about a first-time contender? These questions haunt us whenever we have new names on the big stage and the answers are often hard to find. Here is what we know about the Lopez vs Ortiz purse.

Boxing Pay: What Will Lopez vs Ortiz Be Paid in Las Vegas?

Teofimo Lopez has been one of the loudest protesters when it comes to boxing contracts despite the fact that has earned over 13 million from fights in recent years.

A year ago, he appeared on The Porter Way Podcast and went into full detail about his future plans and expectations. This happened after he announced his retirement shortly after winning the WBO and The Ring light welterweight titles. During the interview, he said that he would only return to the ring for a nine-figure contract deal.

He expressed his frustration with ESPN, who have been paying him a million dollars per fight when his fights have earned them over a hundred million. We do not what his plans are to get those nine figures but it will definitely not be through the Lopez vs Ortiz purse.

While he is not satisfied with a million dollars, almost all other fighters on the world stage would fight to the death for this sum. Let's look at his recent fights.

Teofimo Lopez Career Earnings

In the early days when he was still climbing the ladder, he made less than a quarter of a mil per fight. This all changed when he faced Richard Commey for the IBF lightweight belt, which was also his first attempt at a world title. He was paid at least $1 million for this fight and this includes only the guaranteed purse.

When he faced Vasiliy Lomachenko in a unification bout, he reportedly earned $1.5 million. Despite losing to George Kambosos Jr in his next bout, he earned at least $2.1 million from that match.

He earned $1.7 million from his match against Pedro Campa, a fight that was for the vacant NABF and WBO International light welterweight titles. The numbers after the Sandor Martin fight were even more shocking – credible sources reported $3 million.

Lopez's last match was against Josh Taylor and it has been said that he was paid at least $2.3 million. Now combine all those numbers and add another few million dollars from PPV and bonuses. This is how much Lopez has earned in the last four years.

Jamaine Ortiz Career Earnings

Now, the situation with Jamaine Ortiz is different. He has not fought many high-level opponents and as soon as he faced a fighter like Vasiliy Lomachenko (who lost to Lopez), he suffered his first career loss. This also leads to the fact that we found almost no information about Ortiz's previous purses.

There have been conflicting reports about the sum he earned from the Lomachenko fight. Some sources claim that Ortiz was guaranteed at least $400,000 plus at least 40% of the revenue split. Other sources claim that he was promised at least $2 million for that match, a sum that we find ludicrous. We predict that this will be his biggest payday.

Lopez vs Ortiz Purse: Final Predictions

The following statement is based on the information we have on the career earnings of both fighters and recent rumors about their upcoming scrap. It has been said that this could be Lopez's biggest contract to date and the projected purse ranges between $3-4 million.

While Ortiz is a considerable opponent, this is not the most exciting fight. Even $3-4 million sounds like a questionable sum but since Lopez is a world champion, we can expect an increase from the $2.3 million he earned against Taylor. And if there is any truth behind these numbers, then we also believe that Ortiz will bag at least $1.5 million from this fight.