Gervonta Promises Early KO of Ryan Garcia

The fighting pride of Baltimore, five-time, three-division world champion Gervonta Davis held a media workout in Las Vegas Thursday. He sounded like a man dialed in, with a strong sense of the stakes, and what he brings to the table as far as weaponry, as compared to Ryan Garcia.

The young gunners collide Saturday, April 22, headlining live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. The winner, if triumphant in showy fashion, can be seen as the leader of the whole damn pugilistic pack.

Here is what Davis and his longtime trainer Calvin Ford said at Barry’s Boxing Gym in Las Vegas:

GERVONTA DAVIS

“Make sure you come early and get your popcorn or whatever you want to get, because this is gonna be an early night for sure.

“I’m feeling great. Everything is about staying completely focused on the task, because I know I have a challenge in front of me on April 22.

“Me and coach Calvin have been doing this for so long, he’s a major key to my success over the years. I’d be nowhere without him, so I always keep him close to me.

“Ryan is gonna have to show me that he has more than just a left hook. I’m gonna be on point that night because I’m getting ready for the best Ryan Garcia. I just don’t feel that he’s a complete fighter and come April 22 I’m gonna show him.

“This win would mean a lot. Beating someone young, explosive and in their prime says a lot. I feel like this fight is big for the sport. We’re drawing in a lot of people and a win on that night is really like winning a world title again.

“This is gonna be spectacular. It’s gonna be two young guys who are hungry. You gotta tune in or be here in Las Vegas.

“I think he’s trying to hype himself to get into the fight when he talks about knocking me out in two rounds. I don’t think he really believes that.

“Representing Baltimore means a lot to me. I’m doing it for the people who are just like me. I’m trying to give them hope. No matter what you’ve been going through, the future is bright.”

CALVIN FORD, Davis’ Trainer



“’Tank’ just needs to listen and do what he’s been doing all along. I’ve seen the journey to here a long time ago. That night is his night. We’ll walk through that fire or that desert or whatever we have to walk through.

“I’m still looking for that fighter to bring the best out of ‘Tank’. No one has seen the best out of him yet. Coaches that have been around us for years know that people haven’t seen all that he can do.

“I don’t train ‘Tank’ for knockouts, I train him for punishment. Hector Luis Garcia got a glimpse of it in the last fight. I want him to punish Ryan.

“I wouldn’t say the Mario Barrios fight is the example of how ‘Tank’ fights a taller fighter like Ryan Garcia, because each fighter fights differently. He was able to handle what Barrios wanted to do, but we’ll see if that’s how Ryan wants to fight. Whatever you want to bring, you better come bring it.

“He’s taking pages out from some of the greatest in the sport. We’ve got a lot of different people coaching different parts of his game and everyone is doing their part.”

