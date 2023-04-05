David Benavidez Impresses Outside the Ring on Victory Tour

Connect with us

David Benavidez was asked if he feels a certain way about Caleb Plant on March 25, being that there was heavy animosity leading into their clash.

I have a lot of respect for Caleb Plant, we went in there and settled our beef like men, we gave the fans a great fight,” the Arizona native told Ak and Barak on their DAZN show. “He was tough, I knew he wasn’t going to have too much punching power. Honestly, I thought he was going to be a little bit faster.” Benavidez said he didn’t want to be over eager, being that it was his first PPV.

David Benavidez raises his hand after going 12 rounds with Caleb Plant

David Benavidez raises his hand after going 12 rounds with Caleb Plant. He came off as smart and classy in his chat with the DAZN duo

So the animosity was over when they finished fighting, and Benavidez took that UD12? “I felt it go away right after the bell, when I went out the ring, he extended his hand. We shook hands. We left everything in the ring, there’s no reason to drag it more than that…I said I was gonna beat his ass, that’s exactly what I did. After that, I don’t want no beef with nobody.”

And what might be next for this rising star? Canelo would be great, he said. If Canelo wants to go for a rematch with Dmitriy Bivol, after fighting John Ryder, it could be that the WBC and WBA strip Canelo of his 168 titles, which could leave Benavidez fighting perhaps Jermall Charlo or David Morell. A Benavidez v Jermall fight would be fan friendly, maybe better than Benavidez v Plant, because Jermall is also a power puncher.

The 27-0 (23 KOs) fighter, who said he'll do 2-3 more fights at 168, then go to 175, seems truly to be head on straight, as he told the hosts that he was heading to the gym right after this interview wrapped. He wants to keep proving doubters wrong, and rising in stature has only made him hungrier, he said.  His summation, quite refreshing being that the game features a fixation on the purses over the competition: “I really don't care about money, I've always thought, if you do your job right, the money comes on its own..We're looking for glory!”

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

