Jack Hermansson vs Brendan Allen Set for UFC Main Event in June

The Swedish grappling specialist Jack Hermansson is going to meet one of the best 185-pound all-around fighters Brendan “All In” Allen. The two will fight in the main event of the UFC’s fight night event on June 3rd.

Great (and much deserved) opportunity for Brendan Allen here. Love to see his win against Muniz get's rewarded with a new main event (an actual scheduled main event). Allen has always been a big talent from his LFA days (former champ). Great clash of styles this one. https://t.co/c68EsnIYLW — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) March 23, 2023

Hermansson Grapples, But He Can Strike Too

Jack Hermansson is a submission specialist and a master of the ground game. He forced many legendary fighters to tap – Kelvin Gastelum, David Branch, Gerald Meerschaert… If he gets a hold of your arm or leg, you’re in big trouble.

In his last few fights, we’ve seen a significant change in Jack’s style. A significant improvement in boxing led him to decision victories over Chris Curtis and Edmen Shahbazyan. But he was having ups and downs in his last five bouts – two wins, and three losses. Marvin Vettori and Sean Strickland outlasted “The Joker”, while Roman Dolidze trapped Hermansson’s leg on the ground and finished him via violent punches off the back.

Brendan Allen’s All-Around Game Rocks

Brendan Allen has always been well-trained in all aspects of the game. He is very skillful on the ground and in stand-up, he can fight you for 15 minutes on the feet or the canvas.

Brendan did the impossible in the match against Brazilian submission specialist Andre Muniz, who previously ripped Jacare Souza’s arm. Despite everybody expecting a submission win for Muniz, Allen dragged the fight to the ground and surprised the BJJ expert with a nasty third-round rear-naked choke.

Allen is on a great streak, with 4 back-to-back victories over Sam Alvey, Jacob Malkoun, Krzysztof Jotko, and Andre Muniz. After a TKO loss to Chris Curtis, Allen made significant improvements in his stand-up game. Now he feints more and throws tons of hard-to-predict, tricky strikes, plus his movement has significantly evolved.

What do you think, who is going to finish this main event with his arm raised? Can Brendan Allen submit another submission specialist? Will this fight go the distance or not, what do you think?