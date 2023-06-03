UFC Vegas 74 Live Updates And Results – Kara-France vs Albazi Main Card

Trying to keep up with the UFC Vegas 74 live updates? I've got you covered right here.

The UFC is back and we've got some very fun fights on the bill today. Here, I'll keep you all updated on the main card. Round by round updates, results, and how I score the rounds will be found down below as the fights play out.

Headlined by flyweight standouts Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi, UFC Vegas 74 is stacked to the brim with incredible fights. A lot of veterans and a lot of prospects are fighting on this card. Make sure you stay in the know and keep up to date with the UFC Vegas 74 live updates here!

UFC Vegas 74 Live Updates – Main Event: Kai Kara-France vs Amir Albazi

Coming off of an interim title fight loss against the current flyweight champion, Kara-France is all but deterred from his championship goals. In bouncing back, he's taking on a fighter that not a lot of people are trying to get in the cage with. Albazi is still on the better side of thirty years old, undefeated in the UFC and has finished four of his five consecutive wins.

The odds are very close for this fight, and it's really hard to picture either guy losing. This fight has all of the makings for a “Fight of the Night” winner. Take some advice from Kara-France's nickname, ‘Don't Blink'!

UFC Vegas 74 Live Updates – Co-main Event: Alex Caceres vs Daniel Pineda

Always a pleasure to watch, Alex Caceres will look to make it two finishes in a row at the expense of Daniel Pineda. Having fought for the UFC since 2011, Caceres has always been one of those fighters that'll make fans tune in. He's got his hands full tonight, though. Pineda is looking to stay a bit more active, and in doing so, he's been placed against Caceres. There's no way that this fight can be boring.

Jim Miller vs Jesse Butler

Jim Miller will extend his record of most fights in the UFC to 42 tonight! Despite having so many miles in the fight game, Miller has not really shown any signs of slowing down yet. He's won 3 of his last 5 and finished all of those wins. Though he's not fighting Jared Gordon like he was expecting, the late replacement Jesse Butler's five-fight winning streak says that he's a scary man.

Tim Elliott vs Victor Altamirano

Tim Elliott has been through a lot of drama lately, and he's sure to have some steam to want to blow off. Both Elliott and Altamirano are very unique fighters. These two awkward fighting styles clashing together should provide some great flyweight entertainment.

Karine Silva vs Ketlen Souza

Six wins in a row with six finishes, Karine Silva is definitely a prospect that fans need to keep an eye on. Tonight will be her sophomore showing within the UFC and she'll be looking to snap the five-fight winning streak of the debuting Brazilian, Ketlen Souza. Both fighters have promising futures in the company, but only one can keep their winning streak alive today.

UFC Vegas 74 Live Updates: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Fighting someone with the last name “Nurmagomedov” seems like a daunting task. However, dos Santos is always up for a challenge. Having fought some big names in the UFC already, he's going to try and add a Nurmagomedov to his resume.

