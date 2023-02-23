Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill Booked For May 13th Event

BJJ ace Mackenzie Dern looks to bounce back in the win column at the expense of Angela Hill, who's riding a two-fight winning streak.

Dern had been adamant about taking her time and not rushing into a title shot. A win over Tecia Torres back in April put her in the title shot picture. However, she came short in her next bout against Xiaonan Yan. Despite losing this fight, she had her moments. Mackenzie Dern looks to get back into the winner's circle at the expense of Angela Hill, who will look to keep her spot there and extend her winning streak to three.

Mackenzie Dern meets Angela Hill on May 13 💥 📰 https://t.co/FgLG0OdR0t pic.twitter.com/dKMKODe7BP — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 22, 2023

This is quite the step up in competition for Hill, but she's already fought the who's who of the division! Rose Namajunas, Tecia Torres, Jessica Andrade — these are just a few of the opponents that Hill has fought throughout her career. Angela Hill seems to be at a spot in her career where she just needs opportunity, and here it is. A super great opportunity, too. Mackenzie Dern has a large following, so there will surely be a lot of eyes on this bout.

On paper, this will be a classic “striker vs grappler” match, but both fighters have proven they they're well-versed in all facets of MMA. This bout has all the makings of an absolute banger, and to up the ante, the winner of this fight will make a huge step towards the title. It seems that the same names and faces have been in the strawweight title spot for some time now. Should Mackenzie Dern or Angela Hill make a statement, then there's a new, fresh variable added to the strawweight title equation.