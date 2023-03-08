Kron Gracie Meets Charles Jourdain At UFC 288

The featherweight bout between BJJ black belt Kron Gracie and toe-to-toe brawler Charles Jourdain is set for May 6th. The UFC 288 card is shaping up, and this will be an entertaining clash of styles.

Kron Gracie Wants To Take The Back And Finish

Kron’s BJJ background is amazing. The Gracie black belt participated in many BJJ competitions, where he grappled against notable names like Garry Tonon, Victor Estima, Beneil Dariush, and many others. The former ADCC champion of the world made a successful transition to the MMA.

His mixed martial arts career is going well, as Kron’s current score is 5-1. He lost via unanimous decision to Cub Swanson in his last fight, so he’ll be looking to get back into the winning column. Before that, Gracie choked out some high-level opponents – Hideo Tokoro, Tatsuya Kawajiri, and Alex Caceres.

His trademark is rear-naked choke, but this submission expert is extremely dangerous from every single position on the ground. You don’t want this guy on your back.

Charles Jourdain Marches Forward And Brawls

Jourdain is one of the most entertaining fighters to watch, and his resume speaks for itself. He’s always ready to eat a shot to deliver a more powerful strike. Charles took part in legendary three-round wars with Nathaniel Wood and Shane Burgos, but lost both bouts via decision. He’s looking to snap his negative skid against Los Angeles-based BJJ/Judo black belt.

Charles Jourdain throws heavy punches and combos, and he’s known for amazing pressure. The Canadian striker turned the lights out on Doo-Ho Choi, and Marcelo Rojo, and choked out Lando Vannata.

Pressure Or Takedown Defense?

Kron Gracie is looking to drag the fight to the ground by any means necessary. He’ll probably try to pull guard or trip his opponent and take the back. On the other hand, Jourdain has never backed down in his career, but we might see the Canadian circling for the first time. After all, Kron’s ground game is on a whole different level, while Jourdan has an advantage on the feet.

What do you think, who’s going to win this clash of styles on May 6th? Are we going to see another stoppage?