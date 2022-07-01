News
Israel Adesanya Vs Jared Cannonier Weigh-In: UFC 276 Updates And Latest News
UFC 276 weigh-in will take place today (Friday, July 1, 2022) in T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. We've seen a very intense and heated press conference. Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland took part in an entertaining word exchange.
There is one final step before the fighters' battles inside the Octagon – the official UFC weigh-in today. Let's see if every single fighter is going to be on point today.
UFC Weigh-In Time
Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier's weigh-in kicks off today at noon ET (6 PM CET). You can watch it on the official UFC channel.
UFC 276 Weigh-In Results
I must tell you, there is no tolerance for championship bouts. If the fighter weighs 1 lb above the weight limit for a non-title fight, it comes to fruition without penalties. Main and co-main events are official, there is a chance to enjoy five-round tactical wars tomorrow. There were no weigh-in misses today.
The lineup for the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view looks like this:
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET)
UFC Middleweight Championship (185 pounds): Israel Adesanya (183.5) vs. Jared Cannonier (184.5)
UFC Featherweight Championship (145 pounds): Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Max Holloway (144.5)
Welterweight (170): Sean Strickland (185.5) vs. Alex Pereira (184.5)
Bantamweight (135): Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs. Sean O'Malley (135)
Welterweight (170): Robbie Lawler (171) vs. Bryan Barberena (170.5)
Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 PM ET)
Lightweight (155): Brad Riddell (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)
Welterweight (170): Ian Garry (171) vs. Gabe Green (170)
Welterweight (170): Donald Cerrone (170.5) vs. Jim Miller (170.5)
Middleweight (185): Uriah Hall (186) vs. André Muniz (185.5)
Early Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 PM ET)
Flyweight (125): Jessica Eye (125) vs. Maycee Barber (126)
Bantamweight (135): Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (136)
Middleweight (185): Brad Tavares (185.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (185)
UFC 276 PPV is coming up, don't miss this lovely event. It will get underway at 6 PM ET (midnight CET), while the pay-per-view kicks off at 10 PM ET (4 AM CET). You might see a lot of high-quality bouts and stoppages if you get this lovely UFC 276 card and have fun!