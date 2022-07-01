Israel Adesanya Vs Jared Cannonier Weigh-In: UFC 276 Updates And Latest News

UFC 276 weigh-in will take place today (Friday, July 1, 2022) in T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. We've seen a very intense and heated press conference. Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland took part in an entertaining word exchange.

There is one final step before the fighters' battles inside the Octagon – the official UFC weigh-in today. Let's see if every single fighter is going to be on point today.

UFC Weigh-In Time

Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier's weigh-in kicks off today at noon ET (6 PM CET). You can watch it on the official UFC channel.

UFC 276 Weigh-In Results

I must tell you, there is no tolerance for championship bouts. If the fighter weighs 1 lb above the weight limit for a non-title fight, it comes to fruition without penalties. Main and co-main events are official, there is a chance to enjoy five-round tactical wars tomorrow. There were no weigh-in misses today.

The lineup for the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view looks like this:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET)

UFC Middleweight Championship (185 pounds): Israel Adesanya (183.5) vs. Jared Cannonier (184.5)

UFC Featherweight Championship (145 pounds): Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Max Holloway (144.5)

Welterweight (170): Sean Strickland (185.5) vs. Alex Pereira (184.5)

Bantamweight (135): Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs. Sean O'Malley (135)

Welterweight (170): Robbie Lawler (171) vs. Bryan Barberena (170.5)

Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 PM ET)

Lightweight (155): Brad Riddell (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)

Welterweight (170): Ian Garry (171) vs. Gabe Green (170)

Welterweight (170): Donald Cerrone (170.5) vs. Jim Miller (170.5)

Middleweight (185): Uriah Hall (186) vs. André Muniz (185.5)

Early Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 PM ET)

Flyweight (125): Jessica Eye (125) vs. Maycee Barber (126)

Bantamweight (135): Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (136)

Middleweight (185): Brad Tavares (185.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (185)

UFC 276 PPV is coming up, don't miss this lovely event. It will get underway at 6 PM ET (midnight CET), while the pay-per-view kicks off at 10 PM ET (4 AM CET). You might see a lot of high-quality bouts and stoppages if you get this lovely UFC 276 card and have fun!