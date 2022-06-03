UFC Vegas 56 Streaming Options – Where To Watch Volkov Vs Rozenstruik

UFC is getting back after a week of rest with another Las Vegas event. This time, it promises a lot, as the diehard fans will get the opportunity to enjoy the clash between tricky counter-striker Alexander Volkov and Surinamese one-punch knockout machine Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

There are many ways to enjoy the main event slugfest and many entertaining or technical UFC Vegas 56 bouts, depending on your geolocation.

How To Watch UFC Vegas 56 Online?

This is not a PPV event, so it heavily depends on your geolocation. We’ll try to cover every single area of the world.

If you live in the USA, you can buy the ESPN+ streaming service here – https://plus.espn.com/.

There are few purchasing options, so please choose the one that fits your needs.

A monthly ESPN+ subscription costs $6.99, but if you’re a diehard fan ready to pay in advance, we kindly advise you to purchase an annual subscription for $69.99. You will save $14 per year, which pays off.

But again, the best UFC Vegas 56 live stream option is UFC On Fight Pass, as you’ll get access to tons of other MMA and grappling events and promotions, plus you can re-watch every single UFC event since 1993. Check here, please – https://welcome.ufcfightpass.com/

The monthly subscription should cost 11.99 dollars, while the annual option spares some money as you’ll have to pay only 114.99 dollars to access 1000+ hours of the high-quality fights and the greatest combat sports moments.

It works on every single device – PC, laptop, notebook, mobile, even tablet. You can travel through the past and enjoy the greatest moments of the sport too.

What Channel Is UFC Vegas 56 On?

For those who live in the UK, BT Sport is your UFC streaming service. The majority of non-PPV events air on this TV station, you can get instant access to the app and tons of other sports events too. Please check more details by clicking this link. https://www.bt.com/sport/buy

If you live in Canada, you can take a look at https://www.tsn.ca/. Your TSN subscription unlocks many sports events.

Some local TV stations cover the event. For example, in Balkan Peninsula, Sport Klub Fight covers every single UFC main card (depends on your ISP), but you’ll have to check with your internet service provider and region.

Can I Watch UFC Vegas 56 For Free?

There are no free UFC Vegas 56 live stream options. You have to pay to watch, this is the greatest mixed martial arts promotion in the world. A monthly UFC Fight Pass or ESPN+ subscription costs less than a cup of coffee, and it’s worth every penny.

What To Expect From UFC Vegas 56?

Fans of stand-up wars should love the main event, as the majority of experts and analysts predict a great, potentially tactical stand-up war. Rozenstruik is a former kickboxing champion while Volkov’s Karate strikes could give Jairzinho a hard time. “Drago” could be vulnerable to low kicks due to his longer stance, so this fight might not last for 5 rounds.

The fight between Movsar Evloev and Dan Ige could be entertaining for grappling and wrestling fans, but many predict a snoozefest of cage control, sweeps, and transitions.

The fight between Poliana Botelho and Karine Silva might end quickly, alongside the flyweight contest between Ode Osbourne and Zarrukh Adashev, especially if it stays on the feet.

Michael Trizano has already proven his toughness on many occasions, so his bout against a dangerous Brazilian potential Lucas Almeida could be a candidate for the Fight of the Night award.

How About UFC Vegas 56 Prelims?

Felice Herrig and Karolina Kowalkiewicz are on cold streaks, so their rematch catches a lot of attention. Since dealing with Hashimoto’s disease, Karolina completely changed her nutrition and lifestyle. She hasn’t scored a victory since 2018 when she scored a very controversial split decision win over Herrig. This match could go all the way. UFC will break the contract with one of these Octagon warriors after the fight. The stakes are high.

High-level prospect Erin Blanchfield is a massive favorite over JJ Aldrich, but JJ hasn’t been finished for a very long time. Andreas Michalidis’ UFC contract is at stake, and he might get released if he loses to a UFC newbie Rinat Fakhredinov. Zhalgas Zhumagulov is looking to get back into the winning column after a brutal KO loss to Manel Kape.

Damon Jackson is a heavy favorite over undefeated Daniel Argueta, but if Argueta keeps the fight standing, get ready for a vicious knockout.

We mustn’t forget the “King of Pain” Benoit Saint-Denis, who survived a violent three-round beatdown against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. Vyacheslav Kiselev didn’t stop the fight when Saint-Denis was turning back on two occasions, but the French athlete showed his toughness to the world. The German kickboxer Niklas Stolze is gonna have a hard time finishing his chinny opponent. If Stolze doesn’t get knocked out, it is absolutely another candidate for The Fight of the Night award.