Green vs Pimblett Prediction: A Battle for the Top 15

Given the previous performances of King Green and Paddy Pimblett, this fight can go either way. And with the tensions high after the press conference and face-off, we can expect fireworks in the Octagon. Here is our Green vs Pimblett prediction.

Green vs Pimblett Prediction: Who Has the Advantage?

King Green Preview

King Green, who recently changed his name from Bobby, is a 37-year-old mixed martial arts veteran with a record of 32-15-1. Green has been competing in the UFC for over a decade and has an impressive resume of victories.

In recent years, he has repeatedly proven his competitiveness despite his age. His fighting style is characterized by unusual and dynamic movement, an excellent sense of distance, and powerful strikes.

KING GREEN always brings it to the Octagon 👑@BobbyKGreen looks to make a statement tomorrow night at #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/jykw57ZoeH — UFC (@ufc) July 26, 2024

Green is a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which makes him dangerous not only on his feet but also on the ground. In recent fights, he won against opponents like Jim Miller and Grant Dawson, demonstrating his endurance and ability to adapt to different styles.

Green knows how to mentally influence opponents, provoking them to make mistakes, and he certainly plans to use this in the upcoming fight.

Paddy Pimblett Preview

Paddy Pimblett, commonly known as “The Baddy,” is a 29-year-old Englishman with a record of 21-3-0. He has become one of the most talked about fighters in recent years due to his charisma and impressive performances in the Octagon.

Pimblett is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and is known for his aggressive fighting style and ability to control opponents on the ground.

In his most recent fights, Paddy won against Tony Ferguson, Jared Gordon, and Jordan Levitt, demonstrating a high level of activity and variety in his attacks. However, despite his success, his performances sometimes raise questions regarding his stamina and defense, which could be key against the experienced Green.

Our King Green vs Paddy Pimblett Prediction: Youth Isn't Always Enough

After the controversial fight against Jared Gordon, where Pimblett's victory was seen as a massive mistake, Paddy firmly entered his name on the list of the most hated fighters.

Failing to finish Tony Ferguson in his most recent outing definitely did not help his case either. He seems extra motivated to show a bit of that old fire that made him popular when he joined the UFC.

But we have to side with the much older and more experienced fighter in this clash. Our Green vs Piblett prediction goes in favor of King and the moneyline odds are good enough this time.

Bobby has won three of his last four fights against top and near-top opposition. He will look to provoke Pimblett into making mistakes and counter-attacking, which has always been a problem for The Baddy.

In almost every fight, he has given his opponents plenty of opportunities, and the experienced Green is exactly the type of fighter who will not miss these chances. Despite Pimblett's youth and charisma, Green's experience and versatility could be the deciding factors in this fight. Either way, this will be one of the better fights at UFC 304.