UFC Vegas 56 Press Conference: Alexander Volkov Vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik Latest News

Volkov Vs Rozenstruik press conference aired yesterday, Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, in UFC Apex Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card fighters got a chance to talk in front of the cameras.

Where To Watch UFC Vegas 56 Press Conference?

You can take a look at the highlights of this UFC press conference in this playlist. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nstKcqIGlvQ&list=PLd6a8WJ3Y1cn3oAoobvj9uSeBIoYg81xq

Alternatively, subscribe to the MMA Junkie YouTube channel. This company goes live for every single UFC presser. https://www.youtube.com/c/MMAjunkieVideo/featured

The Best Moments Of UFC Vegas 56 Press Conference

The Ukrainian UFC debutant Askar Mozharov denied “copying Conor McGregor’s tattoos” on the media day, but he’ll be a very fun name for the fans. His opponent Alonzo Menifield is all about money, hoping for “three checks” (I guess he thinks of the Performance of the Night and The Fight of the Night bonus, alongside a victory bonus).

Zarrukh Adashev believes he’s ready to defeat “one of the best in the flyweight division”, while the Jamaican Ode Osbourne promised, “another spectacular victory after big changes”.

Poliana Botelho looked “worried about her job due to a 13-month layoff”, while her opponent Karine Silva hopes to “make a splash” in her first UFC bout.

“Sick and tired” of decision results, Michael Trizano plans to look for a finish. Yet, his rival Lucas Almeida has one priority before the win – excitement.

Movsar Evloev plans to finish Dan Ige via stoppage, while Ige believes his “crazy” training sessions with Justin Gaethje are going to give him an advantage in this bout. The Hawaiian’s not feeling “bitter” anymore too.

Volkov believes he’s a “much better striker than Rozenstruik” due to his technical aspect of the game, while the other half of the main event, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, publicly “dared” the heavy-handed Russian Karateka to trade strikes with him. Fighters were pretty strong with words, let’s hope they will back up their statements inside the Octagon.

