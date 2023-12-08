UFC Fight Night 233 Predictions: Full Card, Prelims Betting Picks

Two more UFC events until the end of the year. Next week is going to be historical but as MMA fans, we shouldn't neglect the smaller cards. Check out our UFC Fight Night 233 predictions below.

UFC Fight Night 233 Predictions: Three Top Picks

Song vs Gutierrez Prediction

Song Yadong is ranked seventh in the division rankings. The Chinese fighter has won one victory in his last two fights. In a fight in September 2022, he lost to Cory Sandhagen (technical knockout). However, after that he prevailed over another American, Ricky Simon (technical knockout). The Kung Fu Kid previously trained in Muay Thai and grappling.

The 26-year-old Yadong has 20 wins (nine by knockout, eight by decision, three by submission) and seven defeats.

Chris Gutierrez is ranked 14th in the division rankings. The American won one victory in his last two fights. In April 2023, he lost to Brazilian Pedro Munhoz (unanimous decision). But then he defeated the Chinese Heili Alateng (unanimous).

The 32-year-old Gutierrez has a record of 20 wins (nine by knockout, ten by decision, one by submission) and five defeats. Chris has a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Bookmakers consider Yadong the clear favorite in this matchup and we agree with them for our UFC Fight Night 233 predictions. The Chinese has already proved that he is better than the majority of the fighters in the division and deserves a spot in the Top 5. Gutierrez has had huge success in the UFC to date but never fought a high-ranked opponent. He is a dangerous man but we believe that the early win for the favorite is one of the best UFC picks this week.

• Song to win via KO/TKO/Submission

Smith vs Rountree Jr. Prediction

Anthony Smith is ranked eighth in the division rankings. The American has won only one victory in his last three fights. In June 2022, he lost to Russian Magomed Ankalaev (technical knockout) and then to Brazilian Johnny Walker (unanimous decision). His only win came when he defeated his compatriot Ryan Spann (separate).

The 35-year-old fighter from the USA has 37 victories (20 by knockout, three by decision, 14 by submission) and 18 defeats. Smith has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Khalil Rountree is ranked 11th in the division rankings. His winning streak was recently extended to four fights. The War Horse defeated his compatriots Karl Roberson (technical knockout), Dustin Jacoby (split decision), Chris Daukaus (technical knockout), as well as Modestas Bukauskas (technical knockout).

The 33-year-old fighter has 12 wins (eight by knockout, four by decision) and five losses. In addition to MMA, he practices Muay Thai.

Bookmakers consider Khalil a huge favorite ahead of this bout and we agree with them for our UFC Fight Night 233 predictions. Rountree approaches the upcoming fight in excellent physical shape and excellent psychological state after four victories. Bookmaker analysts consider him the clear favorite for the upcoming fight. It’s worth agreeing with them. Smith is a very inconsistent performer.

• Rountree to Win

His win streak is on the line this weekend 🫣 You can find @KhalilRountree back in the Octagon this Saturday at #UFCVegas83 pic.twitter.com/qE0pkxEEDb — UFC (@ufc) December 8, 2023

Haqparast vs Mullarkey Prediction

Nasrat Haqparast previously competed in We Love MMA and other little-known German promotions but did not achieve serious success. The Moroccan won his last two fights. He defeated John Makdessi (unanimous decision) from Canada and American Landon Stewart (unanimous) in September 2022. However, before that, he lost to Bobby Green (unanimous decision).

The 28-year-old African fighter has 15 wins (nine by knockout, six by decision, zero by submission) and five losses.

Jamie Mullarkey is a former BRACE MMA, Urban Fight Night, and Superfight MMA champion. The Australian defeated Canadian Jonau Makdessi in his last fight (unanimous decision). However, before that, he lost to Muhammad Naimov (technical knockout).

The 29-year-old fighter has 17 wins (ten by knockout, four by decision, three by submission) and six defeats. He holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Bookmakers consider Haqparast to be the clear favorite in the upcoming fight but we cannot completely agree for our UFC Fight Night 233 predictions. Mullarkey is not a timid fighter and is definitely not going to get dominated. He needs but a small mistake by the Moroccan and the Australian could end the fight on the ground. In this situation, we think that there is a high chance of a decision. The fighters have ten wins by decision combined.

• Over 2.5 Rounds

He's got a MEAN left hook 👊@Nasrat_MMA is in the Octagon this weekend looking to extend his win streak at #UFCVegas83 pic.twitter.com/wPFIhpOdxq — UFC (@ufc) December 7, 2023

UFC Fight Night 233 Full Card Predictions: The Best of the Rest

This is a difficult card for serious UFC picks. There are a few well-known fighters but most of the bouts will be quite competitive. This is why we will not be making any UFC Fight Night 233 prelims predictions. Not because the matches will be bad or boring but because the results cannot be guaranteed. To make it up to you, here are two more main card predictions.

Elliott vs Su Мudaerji Prediction

Tim Elliott is ranked 11th in the division rankings. The American won two victories in his last three fights. In a fight in March 2022, he defeated Russian Tagir Ulanbekov (unanimous decision) and then his compatriot Victor Altamirano (unanimous). But then he lost to Muhammad Mokaev from Great Britain.

The 36-year-old fighter has 23 wins (three by knockout, 12 by decision, eight by submission) and 13 losses. Elliott trained in wrestling and also holds a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Su Мudaerji is ranked 12th in the division rankings. The Tibetan Eagle has won three victories in the last four fights. In August 2019, he defeated American Andre Soukhamthath (unanimous decision), Canadian Malcolm Gordon (knockout), and Zarrukh Adashev (unanimous decision) from Uzbekistan. But in July 2022 he lost to American Matt Schnell (submission).

The 27-year-old Мudaerji has 16 wins (13 by knockout, two by decision, one by submission) and five defeats.

Bookmakers found it difficult to name a clear favorite for this match and we agree with them for our UFC Fight Night 233 predictions. We see two opponents of equal strength and similar styles, with the only difference being their ages. We think that there will be an early finish in this bout.

• Fight will not reach distance

He's back in the Octagon for the 3rd time in 2023!@TElliott125 looks to finish off an active year strong at #UFCVegas83 💪 pic.twitter.com/pCKCgfzOpL — UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2023

Park vs Muniz Prediction

Junyong Park performed in various Asian promotions before signing a contract with the UFC and became a champion at Yawara FC. The Iron Turtle's winning streak is now four fights. In the last two, the Koreans defeated the Russians Albert Duraev (by submission) and Denis Tiuliulin (by submission).

The 32-year-old native of Seoul has 12 wins (three by knockout, four by decision, five by submission) and five losses.

Andre Muniz is a former Bitetti Combat champion. The Brazilian lost his last two fights, losing to American Brendan Allen (submission) and Scotsman Paul Craig (technical knockout).

The 33-year-old Latin American fighter has 23 wins (four by knockout, four by decision, 15 by submission) and six losses. He holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a blue belt in Muay Thai.

Bookmakers consider Park the clear favorite for the upcoming fight and we absolutely agree with them for our UFC Fight Night 233 predictions. Muniz has been completely out of shape lately. The Korean, on the contrary, is in excellent physical condition and is on a psychological upswing.

• Park to Win