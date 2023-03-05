Jairzinho Rozenstruik Vs Jailton Almeida Set For May 13

A heavyweight banger is heading our way. The heavy-handed Surinamese kickboxer Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik is going to square off against one of the most talented Brazilian ground fighters, Jailton “Malhadinho” Almeida. May 13th is target date for this rumble.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik Will Be Looking For Another Knockout Victory

Jairzinho has been dominating his opponents in the stand-up since his first UFC appearance. The Surinamese wrecking machine scored many first-round knockouts, including ones over Andrei Arlovski, Allen Crowder, and Chris Daukaus.

He is also known for turning the lights out on the former UFC heavyweight title contender Alistair Overeem in the dying seconds of round 5, despite being down on the scorecards.

His lead hand is extremely powerful, but his right hand is even more dangerous. Everybody who tries to stand and bang with this amazing striking expert might end up on the canvas in the first round.

Jailton Almeida’s Ground Game Is On A Different Level

Jailton Almeida reached the UFC through Dana White Contender Series, where he scored a very dominant win over Nasrudin Nasrudinov via a rear-naked choke. After a successful UFC debut at 205 with a victory against Danilo Marques, Almeida decided to cruise 60 pounds north and test his luck at the UFC heavyweight division.

Almeida is undefeated as a heavyweight, with all three wins inside the distance. He took the back of Anton Turkalj and Parker Porter and choked them out with a nasty rear-naked choke, while his last fight against Shamil Abdurakimov ended with a brutal barrage of ground-and-pound strikes in the second round.

Which Way Could It Go?

Jailton mastered single and double-leg takedowns, plus his transitions and submissions rock. If he drags the fight to the floor, Rozenstruik might have a hard time getting back on his feet.

Yet, Jailton leaves himself open when shooting in, so Rozenstruik’s nasty uppercut might find its mark. Plus, the Surinamese kickboxing star is known for powerful leg kicks and straight jabs, which might be another challenge for the dangerous Brazilian. One way or another, this fight will hardly go to judges’ scorecards – someone’s hand will probably be raised before the final bell.