Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov Prediction: One of Them Will Become a Champion Soon

Will Cory Sandhagen earn a title shot or will Umar Nurmagomedov crush his dreams from the bottom of the Bantamweight rankings? Here is our Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov prediction.

Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov Prediction: A Battle Between the #2 and #10 in the Division

Cory Sandhagen Preview

Given how menacing ‘The Sandman' was looking ahead of his fight against Sterling, many MMA fans thought they were looking at a future champion who would hold and defend the belt for years. But the fights against Petr Yan and TJ exposed a ton of the American's problems.

After getting several easier opponents in the last couple of years, it is time for Sandhagen to prove that he is, in fact, good enough to beat the best in the division. But while he is higher ranked ahead and far more experienced, he enters this contest as a massive betting underdog.

Therefore, Cory will certainly try to be active from the first round. He understands that his main task is to not give Umar space to move and attack. Sandhagen's main punch in this fight will be the double jab and the straight. He delivers this punch faster than most of the entire roster and will certainly have some success against Umar.

Overall, if Cory can impose his combinations every time he gets up from the ground, then he will undoubtedly have a chance to snatch the fight on points. However, it is also quite clear that if Umar finds a dominant position, he will wear down Sandhagen. So, before we give our final Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov prediction, let's analyze both fighters equally.

Umar Nurmagomedov Preview

With each new fight, it becomes more and more difficult to find any mistakes in Umar's technique and style. The fight with Cory is a ticket to the top of the roster. And at this rate, Nurmagomedov can very quickly become one of the main contenders for the title.

In the fight with Barcelos, Umar once again proved that he is capable of working in a stand-up position for at least all 3 rounds, without resorting to his favorite wrestling.

But in the fight with Cory, he will definitely not take such risks. Rather, he will resort to his most developed skills and try to paralyze his opponent on the ground.

Nurmagomedov's task is to keep Sandhagen on the ground as long as possible and seriously reduce his opportunities to use his jabs whenever he is on his feet. If the Russian tries to exchange with him, he could lose unnecessary rounds.

Our Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov Prediction: Did Bookies Get it Right?

Some would say that siding with the Russian for our Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov prediction is a big risk. After all, he has never fought a 25-minute bout before.

He is used to 3-round decisions but this is his debut in a five rounder. And in most such cases, this would indeed be a compelling argument. But certainly not now.

Think about his style, watch a quick clip of his highlights and you will get a better idea of the pressure, speed, and precision that Sandhagen will have to face in him. ‘The Sandman' has one advantage and that is experience.

Umar is a better fighter and also has the anthropometric advantage. Moreover, Sandhagen always failed when he faced the best in the world. He underperforms when he meets a high-skilled fighter. Pick Nurmagomedov to win on Saturday.