Aspinall vs Blaydes 2 Prediction: Best Bout at UFC 304?

While the main event of UFC 304 will draw the most attention, we would argue that the rematch between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes will be the highlight of the night. There is unfinished business in this rivalry. Here is our Aspinall vs Blaydes 2 prediction.

Aspinall vs Blaydes 2 Prediction: Let's Analyze How Long This Bout Will Last

Tom Aspinall Preview

Tom Aspinall, the UFC interim heavyweight champion, has already established himself as one of the most promising fighters in his division. With a record of 14-3-0, he has excellent distance and excellent speed, and technical ability.

His main strengths include his knockout power and impressive ground work for a man this size, where he successfully applies his skills as a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

His last outing was nothing short of impressive 🏆@AspinallMMA defends his title on home turf at #UFC304! pic.twitter.com/0EDvJbNj93 — UFC (@ufc) July 27, 2024

Aspinall has shown excellent form in his recent fights, winning both fights ahead of schedule over Marcin Tybura and Sergei Pavlovich. The Briton continues to amaze viewers with his ability to adapt to his opponents and control the fight, for as long as it continues. After all, almost all of his bouts ended in the first round.

The same could happen against Blaydes, although he is a very different type of fighter. Before we give our final Aspinall vs Blaydes 2 prediction, let's look at the challenger.

Curtis Blaydes Preview

Curtis Blaydes, who holds a record of 18-4-0, is known for his outstanding wrestling skills. The American holds the record for most takedowns in the UFC heavyweight division (62). In his most recent fight, Blaydes won over Jailton Almeida, shocking most fans who expected him to struggle.

Blaydes prefers to use his wrestling to control opponents on the ground and finish them with ground and pound. At the same time, he is constantly working on improving his striking, which makes him an even more versatile fighter.

In his upcoming fight with Aspinall, Curtis will be looking to use his wrestling to take the Brit down as soon as possible and control the fight, avoiding direct striking exchanges.

Our Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes 2 Prediction: Longer Fight But Still 1-2 Rounds Max

With hopes that this rematch will finally deliver, we have an easy Aspinall vs Blaydes 2 prediction. There is no way this fight goes all five rounds, it is simply impossible.

Tom Aspinall has the advantage in technique and speed, which makes him dangerous on the feet. His ability to quickly change angles and land precise strikes could be key against Blaydes. Additionally, if the fight goes to the ground, Aspinall has the necessary skills to win by submission.

On the other hand, Curtis Blaydes will be looking to make the most of his wrestling skills. He will try to take Aspinall down in the first couple of minutes and score points with control and ground and pound. However, if Blaydes gets caught in one of Aspinall's attacks, the fight could easily end in the first round again.

We like Aspinall's chances here and we expect him to win this fight. The odds are low, however, so we recommend combining his moneyline with under 2.5 rounds if possible. Most bookmakers offer this market nowadays. The regular Under 1.5 Rounds also works here but it is far riskier in this particular matchup.