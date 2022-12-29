Judah, Malignaggi, Salita Entering NY State Boxing Hall of Fame

Brooklyn will be in the house come April 30, when Zab Judah and Paulie Malignaggi, skilled pugilists who were brought up in the borough of kings enter the NY State Boxing Hall of Fame.

The gala induction event will also feature standouts Kathy Collins (14-2-4, 3 KOs), Kevin Pompey (32-18-3, 12 KOs), and another solid practitioner who called Brooklyn home, Dmitry Salita.

Here is a release giving more details on the event, event organizer Ring 8, and past classes:

NEW YORK (December 29, 2022) – The NY State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) has announced its 22-member Class of 2122. The 11th NYSBHOF induction dinner, sponsored by Ring 8, will be Sunday afternoon (12:30-5:30 p.m. ET), April 30, at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

The 11th NYSBHOF induction dinner, sponsored by Ring 8, will be Sunday afternoon (12:30-5:30 p.m. ET), April 30, at Russo's On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

Living boxers heading into the NYSBHOF are Brooklyn’s 2-division (welterweight & light welterweight), 6-time World Champion “Super” Zab Judah (44-10, 30 KOs), Brooklyn’s 2-divbision World Champion (welterweight and light welterweight) Paulie “Magic Man” Malignaggi (36-8, 7 KOs), Plainview’s World Super Lightweight Champion Kathy “Wildcat” Collins (14-2-4, 3 KOs), Troy welterweight Kevin “Mr. Excitement” Pompey (32-18-3, 12 KOs), and Brooklyn World Super Lightweight World title challenger Dmitry “Star of David” Salita (35-2-1, 18 KOs).

Posthumous participants being inducted into the NY State Boxing Hall of Fame are Poughkeepsie’s world lightweight challenger Johnny Busso (36-12-1, 15 KOs), Bronx middleweight Eugene “Silent” Hairston (45-13-5, 24 KOs), New York City’s NYSAC Featherweight World Champion Tony “Jimmy Pell” Pellone (51-19-6, 10 KOs), Bronx featherweight Mike “The Bronx Spider” Belloise (91-28-12, 21 KOs), New York City’s World Colored Heavyweight Champion Harry “Black Panther” Wills (70-9-3, 56 KOs), and Hempstead’s World Light Heavyweight World title challenger Eddie “Wildcat” Davis (34-6-1, 20 KOs).

Living non-participants heading into the NYSBHOF are Brooklyn trainer Hector Rocha, Brooklynn ring announcer Dave Diamante, Bronx commentator/producer/radio show host Tony Paige, Latham journalist Bob Mladinich, Brooklyn neurologist Barry Jordan, Brooklyn judge Robin Taylor, and Buffalo journalist Bob Caico.

Posthumous non-participant inductees are Brooklyn manager Izzy Zwerling, Manhattan manager Dave Wolf, Brooklyn trainer George Washington, and New York City manager/promoter Irving Cohen.

Each attending inductee (or direct descendant of) will receive a custom-designed belt signifying his or her induction into the NY State Boxing Hall of Fame.

The 2022 inductees were selected by the NY State Boxing Hall of Fame Nominating Committee members: Chairperson Jack Hirsch, Randy Gordon, Henry Hascup, Don Majeski, Ron McNair, Jim Monteverde, Neil Terens, Jose Corpas, Bobby Cassidy, and Bob Duffy.

All boxers needed to be inactive for at least three years to be eligible for NYSBHOF induction, and all inductees must have resided in New York State for a significant portion of their boxing careers or during the prime of their respective career.

NY State Boxing Hall of Fame

