2026 UFC Top 15 Pound-for-Pound Rankings (June 2026)

The UFC made history with its Freedom 250 event on the White House lawn, and the seven-fight main card delivered plenty of drama. While the first five bouts largely went according to form, the biggest surprises came in the night’s two marquee matchups. In the main event, Justin Gaethje completed one of the most improbable title runs in UFC history, stunning Ilia Topuria to capture the undisputed lightweight championship. The veteran overwhelmed the previously unbeaten Spaniard with relentless pressure and brutal striking, forcing Topuria to retire on the stool at the end of the 4th round after sustained punishment left him badly battered.

The co-main event brought another major storyline as Alex Pereira’s bid to become the UFC’s first three-division champion fell short against Ciryl Gane in an interim heavyweight title clash. Pereira struggled from the opening bell against Gane’s speed, movement, and technical striking, ultimately suffering a second-round TKO defeat. The Frenchman dropped Pereira with a sharp jab before systematically breaking him down with calf kicks and crisp combinations, producing arguably the finest performance of his career.

With Gaethje and Gane securing career-defining victories on one of the biggest stages in UFC history, the ripple effects extended far beyond their respective divisions. Their triumphs have significantly altered the landscape of the sport, leading to major changes in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings for June 2026. Here’s a look at the updated standings following the landmark White House event.

15- Arman Tsarukyan (23-3)

Coming in at No. 15 is top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan, who remains one of the most dangerous fighters in the division despite an unusually quiet stretch of activity. Over the last 26 months, Tsarukyan has competed just twice, earning a razor-close split-decision victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 before delivering a dominant win over Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar in November 2025. While a back injury cruelly denied him a title shot against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311, the 23-3 Armenian has done little to diminish his standing as a legitimate championship threat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Junkie (@mmajunkie)

ALSO READ: 5 Fights We’d Like to See After UFC Freedom 250

His elite wrestling, well-rounded skill set, and continued success against top-ranked opposition have kept him firmly in the lightweight conversation. With Justin Gaethje now holding the 155-pound title following his stunning victory at UFC Freedom 250, Tsarukyan finds himself in a prime position for a high-stakes contender bout. Potential matchups against former champion Ilia Topuria or the winner of Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoît Saint-Denis could determine the next challenger for lightweight gold.

14- Charles Oliveira (37-11)

For a brief period following UFC 317, it appeared that Charles Oliveira’s days as a championship contender were behind him. A devastating knockout loss to Ilia Topuria during International Fight Week seemingly pushed the former lightweight champion out of the title picture, with Topuria establishing himself as the new king of the division. However, Oliveira has since engineered an impressive resurgence. The Brazilian reignited his momentum with a statement submission victory over Mateusz Gamrot in front of his home fans in Rio de Janeiro before adding another marquee win to his resume at UFC 326.

There, ‘Do Bronx’ defeated Max Holloway in a rematch to capture the symbolic BMF title, showcasing the veteran’s savvy ground game set that made him one of the most accomplished lightweights in UFC history. Although some critics questioned the grappling-heavy nature of his victory over Holloway, the result nevertheless re-established Oliveira as a legitimate contender at 155 pounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC on TNT Sports (@tntsportsufc)

With consecutive high-profile wins under his belt, he has worked his way back into the championship conversation and has recently called for a title rematch against Justin Gaethje. The two previously met for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 274, where Oliveira delivered a memorable first-round submission victory despite being stripped of the belt before the fight. Now, with Gaethje once again holding UFC gold, Oliveira sees an opportunity to renew one of the division’s most compelling rivalries.

13- Alexandre Pantoja (30-6)

Alexandre Pantoja began his championship reign by capturing the flyweight title with a hard-fought victory over Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 and quickly established himself as one of the division’s most dominant champions. He successfully defended the belt against a string of top contenders, including Brandon Royval, Steve Erceg, Kai Asakura and Kai Kara-France, cementing his legacy among the elite flyweights of his era. However, his impressive run came to an abrupt and unfortunate end at UFC 323.

In the opening round of his title defense against Joshua Van, Pantoja suffered a gruesome elbow injury that forced the fight to be stopped, bringing his reign to a heartbreaking conclusion. While Pantoja is expected to make a return later in 2026, his road back to the top has become significantly more challenging. In his absence, Van has firmly established himself as the new face of the division, further strengthening his grip on the belt with a dominant title defense against Tatsuro Taira.

12- Ciryl Gane (14-2)

The newest entrant in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings is Ciryl Gane, whose masterful performance against Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 earned him a second interim heavyweight title and re-established him as one of the sport’s premier talents. Since arriving in the UFC in 2019, Gane has long been viewed as a future heavyweight champion. His rare combination of speed, footwork, and technical striking for a 265-pound athlete quickly set him apart from the rest of the division. Dominant victories over the likes of Tai Tuivasa, Serghei Spivac, and Derrick Lewis showcased a skill set that many believed would eventually carry him to undisputed gold.

Yet despite his immense potential, Gane’s championship journey has been marked by disappointment. Title fights against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 and Jon Jones at UFC 285 both ended in heartbreak, leaving him empty-handed on the sport’s biggest stage. Even his unanimous-decision victory over Alexander Volkov was clouded by controversy, with many observers believing the Russian had done enough to earn the nod.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Junkie (@mmajunkie)

ALSO READ: “We Will Have Our Rematch” – Ilia Topuria Refuses Excuses After Justin Gaethje Ends His Unbeaten Run at UFC Freedom 250

His most recent title opportunity at UFC 321 also generated debate after an eye poke against Tom Aspinall resulted in a controversial ending, with the Englishman later undergoing eye surgery and being sidelined from competition. Now systematically dismantling Pereira and securing interim gold once again, Gane reminded everyone why he was once considered the future of the heavyweight division. With a rematch against Aspinall seemingly on the horizon, the Frenchman now stands closer than ever to finally realizing his championship destiny.

11- Khamzat Chimaev (15-1)

Ever since Khamzat Chimaev burst onto the UFC scene during the pandemic, it was evident that he possessed championship-caliber talent. After establishing himself as one of the sport’s most feared contenders at welterweight, ‘Borz’ made a successful transition to middleweight, earning impressive victories over former champions and elite contenders such as Kamaru Usman and Robert Whittaker. His ascent culminated at UFC 319, where he captured the middleweight title with a dominant performance against Dricus Du Plessis. However, his reign proved to be short-lived.

At UFC 328, Chimaev suffered the first defeat of his professional career, losing the middleweight crown to Sean Strickland via a razor-close split decision. The result not only ended his unbeaten run at 15-0 but also raised fresh questions about his future in the division. At the same time, speculation has intensified about a potential move to light heavyweight, particularly after reports surfaced regarding the grueling 44-pound weight cut he endured ahead of the Newark event. Whether he chooses to reclaim his throne at 185 pounds or pursue new challenges at 205, Chimaev remains one of the UFC’s most compelling figures and a constant threat to any champion.

10- Joshua Van (17-2)

Reigning flyweight champion Joshua Van comes in at No. 10 in the pound-for-pound rankings. The Myanmar-born standout made history as the first fighter from his country to win UFC gold and became the second-youngest champion in company history at just 24 years old when he captured the flyweight title at UFC 323. Van claimed the belt after Alexandre Pantoja suffered a severe elbow injury during their fight, resulting in a premature stoppage. While the unusual ending left some lingering questions, the new champion quickly answered them in his first title defense.

At UFC 328, Van delivered a statement performance against Tatsuro Taira in what many consider one of the greatest flyweight title fights ever, securing a fifth-round stoppage to retain his crown. The victory cemented his place among the UFC’s elite and strengthened his case as one of the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighters. With Pantoja recovering from injury, a rematch between the two now appears increasingly inevitable.

9- Merab Dvalishvili (21-5)

Merab Dvalishvili was arguably the UFC’s MVP in 2025, competing four times in a 12-month span and successfully defending his bantamweight title against a gauntlet of elite challengers, including Umar Nurmagomedov, Sean O’Malley, and Cory Sandhagen. His relentless pace, cardio, and consistency solidified his status as one of the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighters. However, his remarkable run came to an end at UFC 323, where he lost the bantamweight crown in a rematch against Petr Yan.

Despite the setback, Dvalishvili remains firmly among the division’s elite and is still one of the toughest matchups at 135 pounds. For now, the Georgian is taking time to regroup and evaluate his next move. Whether it leads to a trilogy fight with Yan or another high-profile contender bout, Dvalishvili is likely only one big win away from working his way back into title contention.

8- Alex Pereira (13-4)

Alex Pereira’s reign at light heavyweight was one of the most impressive title runs in recent UFC history. The Brazilian scored victories over elite contenders such as Jiri Prochazka (twice), Jamahal Hill, and Khalil Rountree Jr., establishing himself as the undisputed king of the 205-pound division. Although he briefly lost the belt to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, Pereira reclaimed the title in emphatic fashion at UFC 320, stopping his rival in less than 80 seconds to regain championship gold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC on TNT Sports (@tntsportsufc)

Seeking to make history, ‘Poatan’ then moved up to heavyweight in pursuit of a UFC title in a third weight class. However, his bid for MMA immortality ended in disappointment at UFC Freedom 250, where he was stopped by Ciryl Gane in the second round of their interim heavyweight title clash. Following the defeat, Pereira voiced concerns about what he believed were illegal strikes to the back of the head and immediately called for a rematch. With the Brazilian confirming his intention to remain at heavyweight, all eyes are now on his next move as he attempts to revive his championship ambitions in a new division.

7- Sean Strickland (31-7)

Written off by many after suffering a second title defeat to Dricus Du Plessis in early 2025, Sean Strickland has authored one of the UFC’s most impressive comeback stories. The American reignited his career with a dominant third-round TKO victory over the surging Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston, snapping Hernandez’s eight-fight winning streak in the process. Less than three months later, Strickland completed his resurgence at UFC 328, reclaiming the middleweight title with a hard-fought split-decision victory over the previously unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev.

The win not only ended Chimaev’s perfect record but also returned Strickland to the top of the division. While his pressure-heavy boxing style remains relatively straightforward, it is his elite defense, durability, and ability to neutralize opponents that continue to make him one of the most difficult fighters to beat at 185 pounds. With a title defense against Nassourdine Imavov emerging as a likely next step, Strickland now has the opportunity to prove that his return to championship status is more than just a brief resurgence.

6- Tom Aspinall (15-3-1)

Tom Aspinall comes in at No. 6 after navigating one of the most frustrating stretches in recent heavyweight history. The Englishman spent an extended period as interim champion while Jon Jones retained the undisputed title for more than 800 days, never receiving the opportunity to unify the belts despite establishing himself as the division’s clear top contender. When Aspinall finally returned at UFC 321 for his first defense as undisputed champion, the fight ended in controversy. An accidental double eye poke from Ciryl Gane rendered him unable to continue, resulting in a no-contest and forcing the Brit to undergo eye surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC Europe (@ufceurope)

Although questions remain regarding his recovery timeline, Aspinall continues to cast a long shadow over the heavyweight division. With Gane capturing interim gold at UFC Freedom 250 and immediately calling for a rematch, a challenge Aspinall has publicly welcomed, a title unification bout now appears all but inevitable. If both men are cleared to compete, a showdown later this year at the Accor Arena in Paris could finally settle the question of who truly rules the heavyweight division.

5- Ilia Topuria (17-1)

The steepest fall in the latest pound-for-pound rankings belongs to Ilia Topuria. Just months ago, the Spaniard sat atop the sport after an extraordinary run that saw him capture the lightweight title from Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 and briefly establish himself as the UFC’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter. Topuria’s rise was built on a series of historic performances. He knocked out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to claim the featherweight title, became the first fighter to stop Max Holloway at UFC 308, and later achieved two-division champion status by finishing Oliveira for lightweight gold. However, his momentum came crashing to a halt at UFC Freedom 250.

Returning from an 11-month layoff, Topuria suffered a stunning upset loss to Justin Gaethje in a brutal, back-and-forth war. Despite appearing on the verge of finishing Gaethje in the second round, the Spaniard was unable to maintain control as the veteran gradually turned the tide. By the end of the contest, Topuria had suffered two broken orbital bones and was unable to leave his stool after the fourth round, handing him the first defeat of his UFC career. An immediate rematch with Gaethje appears to be the most logical option, but potential contender bouts against Paddy Pimblett or Benoit Saint-Denis could also emerge if the UFC decides he needs another win before challenging for the title again.

4- Justin Gaethje (28-5)

Justin Gaethje’s place near the top of the pound-for-pound rankings comes as a surprise to many, considering how heavily he was counted out against Ilia Topuria. Most expected the veteran to suffer the same fate as Topuria’s previous opponents, but instead, Gaethje delivered the performance of his career, battering the previously unbeaten champion to capture the undisputed lightweight title at UFC Freedom 250. The victory marked Gaethje’s third attempt at undisputed UFC gold and stands as the crowning achievement of his Hall of Fame-caliber career.

It also capped off a remarkable resurgence for the 37-year-old, who had already defeated Paddy Pimblett earlier in the year to claim the interim lightweight title. Following the win, ‘The Highlight’ remained uncertain about his future, declining to say whether he would retire or continue his reign. Either way, with two massive victories already on his resume, Gaethje has put himself firmly in the conversation for 2026 Fighter of the Year honors.

3- Petr Yan (20-5)

After losing the bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273, Petr Yan appeared to be at a crossroads in his career. The former champion endured a difficult stretch that included a three-fight losing streak and a decision defeat to Merab Dvalishvili, leading many to question whether he would ever return to the top of the division. Yan answered those doubts in impressive fashion. The Russian rebuilt his momentum with consecutive victories over Song Yadong, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Marcus McGhee before completing his comeback by defeating Dvalishvili at UFC 323 to reclaim the bantamweight gold.

Although he is currently sidelined following back surgery, Yan has firmly re-established himself as one of the UFC’s elite champions. With contenders lining up and several unfinished rivalries still in play, the future remains full of intriguing possibilities. A trilogy bout with Dvalishvili or a rematch with Sean O’Malley following his victory at UFC Freedom 250 appear to be the most likely next steps for the reigning bantamweight king.

2- Alexander Volkanovski (28-4)

Alexander Volkanovski once again demonstrated why he remains one of the UFC’s all-time greats, further cementing his place among the sport’s elite with another successful title defense against Diego Lopes at UFC 325 earlier this year. The victory continued a remarkable comeback run for the Australian, who had faced questions about his future after suffering knockout losses to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 and Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. Rather than rushing back, Volkanovski took time to reset before returning at UFC 314, where he reclaimed the featherweight title with a championship-winning performance against Lopes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC Europe (@ufceurope)

Now holding eight title-fight victories, Volkanovski continues to set the standard at 145 pounds. With few fresh challengers remaining, the most likely next contender appears to be the undefeated Movsar Evloev, who recently strengthened his case with a victory over Lerone Murphy. Volkanovski has already expressed interest in facing the Russian at UFC 331 later this year, a matchup that could present one of the toughest tests of his second reign as featherweight champion.

1- Islam Makhachev (28-1)

Sitting atop the pound-for-pound rankings is Islam Makhachev, whose sustained excellence has defined the modern UFC era. The Dagestani superstar is riding a remarkable 16-fight winning streak, tied with Anderson Silva for the longest in UFC history, and has built one of the most dominant championship resumes the sport has ever seen. Makhachev began his reign by submitting Charles Oliveira to capture the lightweight title at UFC 280 before adding signature victories over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 and UFC 294. He further strengthened his legacy with a hard-fought win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 and then set the record for the most lightweight title defenses with a stoppage victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 311.

Rather than remaining at 155lbs, Makhachev pursued greater challenges and successfully moved up to welterweight. At UFC 322, he defeated Jack Della Maddalena to become a two-division champion, adding another historic achievement to an already legendary career. Now, the Dagestani faces yet another test as he prepares to defend his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 in Philadelphia. A victory would further strengthen his claim as the best fighter in the world and continue a run of dominance that has already placed him among the greatest champions in UFC history.