“We Will Have Our Rematch” – Ilia Topuria Refuses Excuses After Justin Gaethje Ends His Unbeaten Run at UFC Freedom 250

UFC Freedom 250 ended in stunning fashion as Justin Gaethje handed Ilia Topuria the first loss of his professional career, snapping the Spaniard’s 17-0 run and capturing the undisputed lightweight title. Gaethje delivered a brutal performance, battering Topuria across four rounds before the former champion was forced to retire on the stool at the end of Round 4. Topuria’s brother, Aleksandre Topuria, led the call to stop the fight after the Spaniard absorbed heavy damage throughout the contest.

Gaethje landed 91 significant strikes, including 53 to the head, leaving Topuria bloodied and badly swollen around both eyes. The punishment was so severe that referee Marc Goddard and cageside doctors considered stopping the bout after the third round, though Topuria somehow battled through another five minutes. Following the shocking defeat, fans immediately began speculating about Topuria’s future.

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The former two-division UFC champion addressed those questions by breaking his silence on social media, issuing a heartfelt statement after suffering the first setback of his career. Sharing a photo with Gaethje in his corner on Instagram, Topuria wrote, “Justin, congratulations. You said you’d leave your mark on my face… and you did. You took the sight from my right eye in the first round, and by the end of the second, from my left too.”

Despite the devastating loss, Topuria offered no excuses and vowed to come back stronger. He said, “No excuses. I had one of the best camps of my life. I came in sharp, prepared, and ready. Last night was your night. That’s the nature of this game. Glory and pain walk side by side. I’ll heal. I’ll rest. And I’ll return stronger, wiser, and far more dangerous. And trust me… this story between us is far from over. We will have our rematch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ilia Topuria (@iliatopuria)

Given the condition Topuria was in after the fight, having to be carried out of the arena by his teammates, many fans feared he could be facing a lengthy layoff and multiple serious injuries. However, early reports suggest the damage may not be as severe as initially feared. Marca reporter Irati Prat confirmed that Topuria is recovering well and is currently resting. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto also provided a positive update, citing Iñigo Pérez from Topuria’s team, who revealed that the former champion has already been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Although his condition appears far better than many initially believed, and his recovery timeline could be shorter than expected, a return to competition is unlikely to be rushed. Topuria would be wise to take a couple of months away from the Octagon, allowing himself to fully recover both physically and mentally before beginning another run toward championship gold.

The path back to the top, however, may look very different when he returns. Whether Gaethje, Arman Tsarukyan, or another contender like Paddy Pimblett is holding the lightweight title remains to be seen. The defeat has also dramatically altered his immediate ambitions. His hopes of moving up to welterweight to challenge Islam Makhachev and become the first three-division champion in UFC history have been put on hold. It is a crushing setback for a fighter who had seemed unstoppable. Now, more than ever, Topuria will have to demonstrate the resilience and determination that helped make him a champion in the first place as he looks to prove that one difficult night does not define his legacy.