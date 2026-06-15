MMA World Reacts as Ciryl Gane Crushes Alex Pereira’s Three-Division Title Dream at UFC Freedom 250 

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., UNITED STATES; Alex Pereira (red gloves) reacts as Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) touches his face after their fight during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
by Kshitiz Kumar Singh

Alex Pereira’s quest to become a UFC champion in a third weight class came to a crushing halt at UFC Freedom 250, as Ciryl Gane delivered a statement-making performance to score a second-round knockout in the historic White House co-main event. The victory was a significant milestone for Gane, who became just the second fighter in UFC history to capture two interim titles in the same division. More importantly, the win positioned the French heavyweight for a highly anticipated rematch with undisputed champion Tom Aspinall.

Heading into the bout, Pereira’s heavyweight debut was one of the biggest storylines of the event. The former middleweight and light heavyweight champion arrived carrying considerable momentum and star power, but the challenge of moving up more than 40 pounds against one of the division’s most athletic fighters proved difficult from the opening bell. While Pereira’s legendary knockout power remained a constant threat, Gane’s speed, movement, and technical versatility quickly became the defining factors of the contest. 

The Frenchman consistently stayed one step ahead, using sharp footwork, intelligent distance management, and occasional takedown threats to keep Pereira from finding a comfortable rhythm. The fight began with both men testing each other through a series of kicks. Pereira immediately showcased his dangerous high kick, forcing Gane to remain cautious. Gane answered by attacking the lead leg and working behind a crisp jab. As the opening round progressed, both fighters found moments of success. Pereira landed several damaging calf kicks and a hard right hand near the horn, but Gane appeared to be the more active and varied striker.

 

 

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The Frenchman mixed body kicks, leg kicks, jabs, and combinations while also threatening level changes whenever Pereira increased his pressure. A slick one-two combination and a perfectly timed body kick highlighted Gane’s growing confidence as he gradually established his preferred range. Despite Pereira’s flashes of offense, the opening frame largely belonged to Gane. The momentum shifted even further in the second round.

A perfectly timed jab landed flush and sent Pereira crashing to the canvas. Although the Brazilian somehow survived the initial knockdown, he was visibly compromised as Gane immediately swarmed with punches and elbows. To Pereira’s credit, he fought through the adversity and managed to return to his feet. However, his legs never fully recovered. Sensing the finish was near, Gane refused to give his opponent any opportunity to reset. He continued firing combinations, mixing punches with elbows and forcing Pereira backward under relentless pressure.

The former two-division champion briefly looked for a takedown in an effort to slow the assault, but Gane easily defended and resumed his attack. Referee Herb Dean allowed the action to continue, giving Pereira every reasonable chance to recover. Yet the damage continued to accumulate. As Pereira stumbled backward into the fence, Gane unleashed another barrage of strikes. With the Brazilian no longer intelligently defending himself and slumping against the cage, Dean stepped in to stop the fight at the 1:27 mark of Round 2.

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., UNITED STATES; Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) fights Alex Pereira (red gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Following the stoppage, some fans questioned several illegal finishing strikes landing on the back of Pereira’s head. The sequence quickly sparked debate online, with critics arguing that several rabbit punches and elbows may have crossed the line. Regardless, the result stood, and Gane left the White House with interim heavyweight gold once again around his waist. Now a two-time interim champion, Gane has firmly established himself as the No. 1 contender in the division. With Aspinall sitting atop the heavyweight throne, all signs point toward a rematch between the two elite heavyweights, a fight that could finally determine the undisputed king of the UFC’s most prestigious division.

 

 

 

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