MMA World Reacts as Ciryl Gane Crushes Alex Pereira’s Three-Division Title Dream at UFC Freedom 250 

Alex Pereira’s quest to become a UFC champion in a third weight class came to a crushing halt at UFC Freedom 250, as Ciryl Gane delivered a statement-making performance to score a second-round knockout in the historic White House co-main event. The victory was a significant milestone for Gane, who became just the second fighter in UFC history to capture two interim titles in the same division. More importantly, the win positioned the French heavyweight for a highly anticipated rematch with undisputed champion Tom Aspinall.

Heading into the bout, Pereira’s heavyweight debut was one of the biggest storylines of the event. The former middleweight and light heavyweight champion arrived carrying considerable momentum and star power, but the challenge of moving up more than 40 pounds against one of the division’s most athletic fighters proved difficult from the opening bell. While Pereira’s legendary knockout power remained a constant threat, Gane’s speed, movement, and technical versatility quickly became the defining factors of the contest.

The Frenchman consistently stayed one step ahead, using sharp footwork, intelligent distance management, and occasional takedown threats to keep Pereira from finding a comfortable rhythm. The fight began with both men testing each other through a series of kicks. Pereira immediately showcased his dangerous high kick, forcing Gane to remain cautious. Gane answered by attacking the lead leg and working behind a crisp jab. As the opening round progressed, both fighters found moments of success. Pereira landed several damaging calf kicks and a hard right hand near the horn, but Gane appeared to be the more active and varied striker.

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The Frenchman mixed body kicks, leg kicks, jabs, and combinations while also threatening level changes whenever Pereira increased his pressure. A slick one-two combination and a perfectly timed body kick highlighted Gane’s growing confidence as he gradually established his preferred range. Despite Pereira’s flashes of offense, the opening frame largely belonged to Gane. The momentum shifted even further in the second round.

A perfectly timed jab landed flush and sent Pereira crashing to the canvas. Although the Brazilian somehow survived the initial knockdown, he was visibly compromised as Gane immediately swarmed with punches and elbows. To Pereira’s credit, he fought through the adversity and managed to return to his feet. However, his legs never fully recovered. Sensing the finish was near, Gane refused to give his opponent any opportunity to reset. He continued firing combinations, mixing punches with elbows and forcing Pereira backward under relentless pressure.

The former two-division champion briefly looked for a takedown in an effort to slow the assault, but Gane easily defended and resumed his attack. Referee Herb Dean allowed the action to continue, giving Pereira every reasonable chance to recover. Yet the damage continued to accumulate. As Pereira stumbled backward into the fence, Gane unleashed another barrage of strikes. With the Brazilian no longer intelligently defending himself and slumping against the cage, Dean stepped in to stop the fight at the 1:27 mark of Round 2.

Following the stoppage, some fans questioned several illegal finishing strikes landing on the back of Pereira’s head. The sequence quickly sparked debate online, with critics arguing that several rabbit punches and elbows may have crossed the line. Regardless, the result stood, and Gane left the White House with interim heavyweight gold once again around his waist. Now a two-time interim champion, Gane has firmly established himself as the No. 1 contender in the division. With Aspinall sitting atop the heavyweight throne, all signs point toward a rematch between the two elite heavyweights, a fight that could finally determine the undisputed king of the UFC’s most prestigious division.

Congratulations to the new heavyweight champion Gane, you looked great out there tonight. ~🐐 — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) June 15, 2026

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Congratulations Bon Gamin for the wonderful performance. Sincerely,

LHC #TrueHeavyweight — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 15, 2026

Gane had a beautiful jab to catch Pereira and went in for the finish. Very impressive… — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 15, 2026

Gane vs aspinal will b fire — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 15, 2026

Doesn’t matter what happened, @AlexPereiraUFC is still an idol and inspiration to the world…to go from where he is from to where he is right now, all the risks that he took, all that he did in his UFC career…is one of the GOATS from Brazil and all the UFC! We love you Alex 🙏🏼❤️ — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) June 15, 2026

Congratulations to Gane.

But realy beautiful performance from both.

Movement of Gane was realy smooth and Punches powerful.

For sure ready for Hokit or whoever. https://t.co/Z6yucBlUcU — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) June 15, 2026

Sheesh I knew Gane could win but like that damnnnn 👏👏👏 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 15, 2026

How many elbows and punches landed on the back of the head, 10 or 12!? 🤔 #UFCWhiteHouse — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) June 15, 2026