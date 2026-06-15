Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev Lead Reactions to Ilia Topuria’s Upset Defeat at UFC Freedom 250 

When it was announced that Justin Gaethje would challenge Ilia Topuria for the lightweight title at UFC Freedom 250, most fans expected the fight to become another highlight-reel knockout on Topuria’s already stacked. Instead, the White House event delivered one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. In a result few saw coming, Gaethje weathered an early storm before turning the fight completely in his favor. After a difficult start, the veteran dug deep and began piling on damage in the third round, forcing Topuria into unfamiliar territory.

As the punishment mounted, the Spaniard’s face showed the effects of the battle, with cuts and swelling around both eyes severely limiting his ability to respond. Topuria continued to fight back with his toughness, but Gaethje’s relentless pressure and punishing offense created a widening gap on the scorecards.

JUSTIN GAETHJE JUST DROPPED ILIA TOPURIA IN ROUND 3 🤯 [ #UFCWhiteHouse | LIVE ON @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/LWeh5BdzG0 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) June 15, 2026

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Moments before the end of the fourth round, a crushing knee to the ribs sent Topuria stumbling back to his corner in visible distress. Recognizing the extent of the damage, Topuria’s corner, including his brother Aleksandre Topuria, elected to stop the fight between rounds. The decision crowned Gaethje the undisputed UFC lightweight champion and handed Topuria the first defeat of his professional career, ending his perfect 17-0 run.

The victory completed a remarkable turnaround for Gaethje. Entering the year, many believed the 37-year-old’s best days were behind him after a career filled with grueling wars. Yet after silencing doubters in an interim title fight against Paddy Pimblett in January at UFC 324, Gaethje produced an even greater shock on Sunday, overcoming odds of more than 6-to-1 and dethroning the UFC’s No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter on the biggest stage the promotion has ever hosted.

Gaethje established his presence early, repeatedly finding a home for his stiff jab and devastating uppercuts. The former BMF champion opened cuts and bloodied Topuria’s face in the first round while mixing in occasional takedown feints that kept the unbeaten champion hesitant to fully commit to his offense. Topuria responded in Round 2 with perhaps his best stretch of the fight.

A series of crushing liver shots dropped Gaethje and left the American in serious trouble. For a moment, it appeared as though Topuria was on the verge of securing another signature finish. However, instead of forcing a stoppage on the feet, he followed Gaethje to the ground, took mount, and spent valuable time chasing submissions that never materialized. The decision ultimately allowed Gaethje to recover, survive the round, and regroup.

After sharing a light-hearted exchange with his corner between rounds, Gaethje emerged for the third looking completely rejuvenated. He quickly shifted the momentum with a brutal combination that dropped Topuria before unleashing a relentless barrage of punches, knees, and uppercuts. The champion was repeatedly hurt as he desperately tried to weather the storm. By the end of Round 3, Topuria’s face was badly swollen and covered in blood.

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The damage was so severe that referee Marc Goddard and the cageside physician spent extra time examining him between rounds before ultimately allowing the fight to continue. Round 4 turned into a showcase of Gaethje’s grit and power. Both men emptied their gas tanks in a furious exchange of strikes, but it was the challenger who consistently landed the cleaner and more damaging shots. Thudding right hands, sharp uppercuts, and crushing knees to the head and body left Topuria wearing a crimson mask as the round came to a close.

Moments later, the fight was over. Topuria’s corner elected to stop the contest, bringing an end to his unbeaten run and completing one of the most shocking title-fight upsets in UFC history. While some fans believed Gaethje had a puncher’s chance entering the bout, virtually nobody expected him to dominate Topuria in such emphatic fashion.

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The prevailing prediction had been another knockout victory for the champion, not a one-sided beating that forced him to remain on the stool between rounds. That stunning outcome quickly became one of the biggest talking points in MMA, prompting strong reactions from fighters and personalities across the sport, including Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev, and Paddy Pimblett, who all weighed in on Topuria’s first professional defeat.

He who exalts himself will be humbled ! There’s levels in this game! Congratulations Justin, you deserve this belt more than anyone! — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 15, 2026

To quit in the biggest fight of your career – is something not everybody can do. Real Le Layenda 😃 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 15, 2026

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Ilia “no mas” Topuria 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) June 15, 2026

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The Highlight! Just wow. — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) June 15, 2026

Never count Justin out.

Congratulations champ @Justin_Gaethje 🏆

You never let me down 🙏🏾❤️ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 15, 2026

This the guy that said he would knock me out and whoop me and Shakur at the same time?😂😂😂 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) June 15, 2026

Let’s go America￼ ￼🇺🇸 Justin Gaethje is a beast Lillia such a hoe for quitting on his stool Not even worth sparring that tiny boy — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 15, 2026

Real Fighters will fight until they die. Great job by Topuria’s corner on the stoppage. @Justin_Gaethje it’s a beast!! Congrats. #UFCWhiteHouse — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 15, 2026

Real Fighters will fight until they die. Great job by Topuria’s corner on the stoppage. @Justin_Gaethje it’s a beast!! Congrats. #UFCWhiteHouse — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 15, 2026

This is MMA, Justin is insanely tough — Jean “Lord” Silva (@Jeansilvamma96) June 15, 2026

Sick fight. I think Topuria would actually do well in a boxing ring & Gaethje is a baaaaad man. — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) June 15, 2026

Justin is a monster he earned this moment — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 15, 2026