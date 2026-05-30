UFC Macau Bonuses: Meet the Four Fighters Who Banked $100K Each

UFC’s return to the Galaxy Arena in Macau marked the promotion’s first trip back to the venue since UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo in November 2024. The crowd packed into the Chinese venue, hoping for a night of violence and the UFC Macau fight card didn’t disappoint.

A laundry list of first-round finishes headlined a card that produced multiple memorable performances from the prelims to the main event.

Under the promotion’s updated payout structure, which permanently raised Performance and Fight of the Night bonuses to $100,000 following the Paramount+ broadcasting deal, four fighters took home six-figure bonuses. Here is how each one earned it.

Song Yadong Redeems Himself on Home Soil at UFC Macau

Song Yadong was the only Chinese fighter to win at UFC Macau. It was a rough night for local talent, as other Chinese athletes such as Zhang Mingyang, Aoriqileng, Xiong Jingnan, and Zhu Kangjie all suffered defeats.

He submitted former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo at 4:42 of the second round. Song fought champion Sean O’Malley earlier this year at UFC 324 in January, losing a closely contested decision.

This win at UFC Macau allowed him to rebound from that controversial loss. Song pressured early, and when Figueiredo shot for a takedown, Song locked in a guillotine choke for the tap.

#UFCMacau $100K each POTN: Song Yadong/Kai Asakura $100K each FOTN: Mingyang Zhang vs. Alonzo Menifield $25K each to the other fighters that got a finish:

Sergei Pavlovich

Lupe Felipe Dias

Cody Haddon

Rei Tsuruya

Rodrigo Vera

Jacqueline Amorim Post Fight Bonus History:… — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 30, 2026



It also earned him a $100,000 Performance of the Night award, which is his seventh career UFC bonus. By beating a former champion, Song firmly re-establishes himself in the bantamweight title picture.

Kai Asakura Delivers in the Octagon With Brutal First-Round KO

Kai Asakura was signed to the UFC as a major superstar and the reigning bantamweight champion from the prominent Japanese promotion RIZIN. Because of his elite credentials, the UFC skipped him past the normal rankings and immediately threw him into a main-event championship fight against Alexandre Pantoja in his debut

After a two-fight skid at 125 pounds, he decided to move back up to his natural home at 135 pounds, which led directly to his massive knockout win at UFC Macau.

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This highlight-reel victory improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 22-6. For his performance, he secured a $100,000 Performance of the Night cash bonus on top of his base contractual show purse. Just to recap, this was his very first post-fight financial bonus since joining the UFC organization

Alonzo Menifield vs. Zhang Mingyang Earns Fight of the Night in Spoiler Finish

Alonzo Menifield stopped Zhang Mingyang via first-round TKO at 4:15, securing his tenth career knockout victory.

Playing the spoiler in China, Menifield hurt Mingyang early. When the Chinese fighter tried to stand and trade punches, Menifield quickly finished the fight.

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Despite lasting less than five minutes, the explosive back-and-forth action earned both men a $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus. It marks Menifield’s third career UFC bonus and positions him for a top-10 light heavyweight opponent next.

Six More Fighters Pocket $25K Finish Bonuses across UFC Macau Card

Outside of those four major bonus holders, six fighters took home the promotion’s new $25,000 finish bonus. They are Sergei Pavlovich, Luis Felipe Dias, Cody Haddon, Rei Tsuruya, Rodrigo Vera and Jaqueline Amorim. Among them, Pavlovich had the quickest night, stopping Tallison Teixeira in just 39 seconds.

During his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping following the TKO victory, Haddon openly stated, “I’m super broke. I have no money. Please, I deserve a bonus,” but the UFC brass stuck to their decision and left him with the standard $25K finish amount.

PHOTO CREDIT: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire