Sean Strickland Eyes Jake Paul Payday After Forbes List Snubs UFC Fighters 

The Paramount era of MMA officially began with UFC 324 after the UFC finalized a massive seven-year, $7.7 billion broadcasting agreement with Paramount through TKO Group Holdings. Under the landmark deal, all 13 annual pay-per-view events and approximately 30 Fight Night cards will now stream on Paramount+, with select events also airing on CBS. Financially, the agreement guarantees the UFC an estimated $1.1 billion in yearly revenue even before ticket sales, sponsorships, merchandise, and other business streams are considered.

However, despite the promotion’s financial explosion, the long-standing debate surrounding fighter pay continues to dominate conversations within the MMA community. The issue resurfaced once again after Jake Paul appeared on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

For those unfamiliar, Paul ranked No. 23 on the list with an estimated $70 million in total earnings. The social media star turned boxer went 1-1 in 2025, defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via unanimous decision in June before suffering a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in December. Even with the loss, Paul’s enormous earnings once again reignited discussions about financial equity in combat sports, especially when compared to what many elite MMA fighters earn competing at the highest level.

Canelo & Jake Paul were the only two boxers to crack the Forbes’ Top 50 Paid Athletes List💰 pic.twitter.com/gNh4OzoFiu — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) May 22, 2026

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One fighter who has now publicly addressed the issue is reigning UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. The American openly discussed the possibility of leaving the UFC to pursue opportunities elsewhere, specifically targeting a lucrative boxing match against Paul. Tempted by the idea of making millions against an opponent he seemingly considers less dangerous than the elite fighters he regularly faces inside the Octagon, Strickland made a direct appeal to the UFC during a livestream appearance with Nina Drama at last Saturday’s Brand Risk event. He said, “I gotta leave the UFC and go beat up Jake Paul. That’s it. Cut my contract, UFC. It’s time for me to leave.”

Having reclaimed the 185lbs title, Strickland is in one of the strongest bargaining positions of his career. Champions have traditionally earned more than contenders, but even titleholders often fall well short of the money generated by crossover boxing stars like Paul. According to reports, Strickland earned around $1 million for defeating Khamzat Chimaev to capture the middleweight gold at UFC 328.

Meanwhile, Paul has generated enormous paydays through blockbuster boxing events against aging combat sports legends and former MMA stars, including a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley. With no MMA fighters appearing on Forbes’ top 50 highest-paid athletes list, Strickland doubled down on his frustrations regarding fighter pay and made it clear why the idea of fighting Paul is financially appealing.

Sean Strickland wants to leave the UFC after seeing Jake Paul on the Forbes highest-paid athletes list 😭 “I gotta leave the UFC and go beat up Jake Paul. That’s it. Cut my contract, UFC. It’s time for me to leave.” https://t.co/TA2gxlnY9c pic.twitter.com/rh4ENU8eBp — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 24, 2026

He said, “Even if I made just a fraction of that, I am making more than what the UFC is paying me. I’d beat the fucking shit out of Jake Paul. Oh, I’d fucking beat the shit out of him. Jake Paul lost against, pretty much, a reality TV star named [Tommy Fury]… That guy’s not even a real boxer.”

Unlike boxing superstars such as Paul and Canelo Alvarez, not a single UFC fighter managed to crack Forbes’ top 50 highest-paid athletes rankings, something Strickland clearly sees as evidence of the massive financial gap between MMA and boxing. The reigning middleweight champion openly hinted that his earning potential could be far greater outside the UFC, especially if a crossover boxing fight against Paul were ever to materialize.

Strickland’s message was simple: even earning a fraction of Paul’s reported paydays could still surpass what many UFC champions currently make under contract. Given the enormous money attached to influencer boxing and crossover events, it is easy to understand why the outspoken American has started publicly entertaining the possibility.

That said, despite the growing noise surrounding a potential clash with the YouTuber-turned-boxer, such a move remains highly unlikely at the moment. Strickland has just captured the middleweight championship for the second time in his career, placing him at the center of one of the promotion’s most important divisions and making an immediate departure from the UFC extremely unrealistic.