MMA Community Reacts As Sean Strickland Shocks Unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev To Become Two-Time UFC Middleweight Champion

It is safe to say that Sean Strickland rises to the occasion when counted out. The American delivered one of the biggest upsets in UFC history by defeating Khamzat Chimaev to become a two-time middleweight champion at UFC 328, while also handing Chimaev the first loss of his professional career.

Inside the Prudential Center in New Jersey, Strickland shocked the MMA world with a composed five-round performance that earned him a split-decision victory. His game plan was straightforward yet brutally effective: a relentless lead jab that repeatedly disrupted Chimaev’s rhythm and piled up damage over 25 minutes.

The Chechen looked dominant early, controlling the opening round with takedowns, heavy top pressure, and over four minutes of control time. However, maintaining that pace proved difficult. Many pointed to the champion’s grueling weight cut, reportedly around 47 pounds ahead of fight week, as a possible factor in his fading cardio. As the fight progressed, Strickland began taking over, stuffing takedowns and steadily outworking Chimaev on the feet.

The momentum noticeably shifted in the second round when Strickland denied two takedown attempts and established his jab as the central weapon of the fight. Round three turned into a closely contested battle, while Chimaev found success in the fourth with sharp body shots and improved striking combinations as Strickland briefly slowed. The championship rounds became a gritty stand-up war, with both men landing clean shots and trading momentum.

SEAN STRICKLAND HAS DEFEATED KHAMZAT CHIMAEV! 😱🏆 #UFC328 | Stream TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/7uoFBuiu25 — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) May 10, 2026

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Chimaev briefly returned to his wrestling in the fifth round, but by then the damage had accumulated, with the champion visibly battered and bloodied. Although several rounds were razor close, Strickland’s activity and volume ultimately proved decisive. He outlanded Chimaev 133 to 98 in significant strikes, while Chimaev completed 9 of his 13 takedown attempts across the contest.

When the scorecards were read, one judge saw the fight 48-47 for Chimaev, but the remaining two scored it 48-47 for Strickland, crowning him champion via split decision. The result instantly joined Strickland’s upset victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 among the most shocking title fight outcomes in company history.

Despite the heated buildup and relentless trash talk throughout fight week, both fighters showed mutual respect after the final bell. Chimaev even helped place the championship belt around Strickland’s waist, while the newly crowned champion apologised for some of his pre-fight comments. Unsurprisingly, the stunning result immediately sent shockwaves through the MMA world and sparked reactions across the combat sports community.

I’m gonna put your lights out @SStricklandMMA — Imavov Nassourdine (@imavov1) May 10, 2026

Im next — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) May 10, 2026

Strickland the king of the upsets 👏👏👏 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 10, 2026

Wow that decision 🤷🏿‍♂️👊🏿 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 10, 2026

What a performance by Strickland and an amazing fight. 48-47 Sean was the correct score. Had it tied going into the final round and Strickland did enough to pull off the final round 👏 #UFC328 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 10, 2026

Strickland still sucks — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 10, 2026

Holy shit !!! Wow and new — Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 10, 2026

Holy shit!!! Sean pulled it off. That was a coin flip fight, it came down to the wire and in the end, I believe it was Sean’s volume that won him the fight. There’s nothing controversial about the result, Sean earned it. #UFC328 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) May 10, 2026