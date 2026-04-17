UFC 328 Fighter Payouts: How Much Will the Headliners Earn?

The UFC returns to New Jersey in a big way as UFC 328 takes center stage at the Prudential Center, headlined by a heated middleweight title clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland. Chimaev has been nothing short of dominant, extending his unbeaten record to 15-0 with a commanding five-round performance against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 to capture the 185-pound title. Strickland, meanwhile, is determined to reclaim the gold. After losing the title to du Plessis at UFC 297 and coming up short in his rematch at UFC 312, the outspoken American rebounded emphatically.

His knockout victory over Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston earned him yet another shot at undisputed gold, setting the stage for a high-stakes main event. In the co-main event, Joshua Van returns to defend his flyweight title for the first time against rising Japanese contender Tatsuro Taira. Originally slated for UFC 327, their bout was postponed due to an undisclosed injury to Van. Beyond the action inside the Octagon, attention will also turn to the financial stakes, as fighters look to secure some of the biggest paydays of the year. With fan engagement at an all-time high, including growing interest in online sweepstakes tied to major fight nights, UFC 328 promises a night of high drama.

UFC 328 Main Event: How Much Will Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland Earn?

Khamzat Chimaev stepped into his first UFC title opportunity at UFC 319 in Chicago and delivered a performance that left no doubt about his place atop the middleweight division. Facing Dricus du Plessis, the Chechen imposed his will from the opening bell, amassing an extraordinary 21:40 of control time over the 25-minute contest.

Chimaev’s dominance was reflected in every facet of the fight. He secured 12 takedowns, dictated the pace throughout, and repeatedly threatened a finish, frequently locking the South African in the crucifix position and unloading punishing strikes. By the final horn, he had landed a staggering 529 strikes while absorbing just 45 in return, underlining a completely one-sided affair.

The judges’ scorecards told the same story, awarding Chimaev a clean sweep with unanimous 50-44 scores, including a dominant 10-8 third round. The emphatic victory reportedly earned him around $2.6 million, along with a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

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Chimaev’s rise has also been reflected in his growing paydays. He pocketed approximately $1.056 million for his emphatic neck crank win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. Prior to that, he earned close to $1.6 million for his high-profile clash with Kamaru Usman at UFC 294, and a comparatively modest $155,000, along with a bonus, for his Fight of the Night war against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Given this steady upward trajectory in both performance and earning power, the reigning middleweight champion is expected to command a purse in the region of $3 million as he heads into UFC 328.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland has also proven himself to be one of the UFC’s most bankable stars when it comes to high-profile paydays. His crowning moment came at UFC 293, where he shocked the MMA world by dethroning Israel Adesanya to claim the middleweight title. Widely regarded as one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, that victory earned the American an estimated $1.5 million along with championship gold.

However, his first title defense at UFC 297 saw a dip in both fortune and earnings. In a closely contested bout against Dricus du Plessis, Strickland lost his belt via a razor-thin split decision, taking home a reported $600,000.

He quickly rebounded both competitively and financially. Strickland earned approximately $1.2 million in his clash with Paulo Costa at UFC 302, followed by another strong payday of around $1.032 million in his rematch with du Plessis at UFC 312. In his most recent outing against Anthony Hernandez, he once again crossed the $1 million mark, continuing his run of lucrative appearances.

Heading into UFC 328, Strickland stands on the verge of another major payday. A victory would not only see him reclaim the middleweight title but could also land him a purse in the region of $1.5 million.

Note: Estimated figures mentioned are courtesy of BetMGM.