Khamzat Chimaev Masterclass Throws P4P Rankings Into Chaos Post UFC 319

The UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings saw their biggest shake-up of the year following a Khamzat Chimaev masterclass title victory at UFC 319. The shock value was amplified as Chimaev came out of the grueling 25-minute fight with Dricus Du Plessis without sustaining any injuries. Now it has created a ripple effect that moved the new middleweight king into the top five.

Khamzat Chimaev Masterclass Rockets Him to No. 4

Before UFC 319, Chimaev was ranked No. 14 in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings. After the event in Chicago, the Chechen star jumped 10 spots and is now ranked No. 4. Some called his fight boring, but it was a methodical dismantling of du Plessis for the middleweight title.

Chimaev controlled the fight for 21 minutes and 40 seconds on the ground, neutralizing South African Champion’s striking threats and imposing his will for all five rounds. He landed 529 total strikes to Du Plessis’s 45 and completed 12 of 17 takedown attempts.

The performance validated years of hype surrounding Chimaev and marked his arrival as an elite pound-for-pound talent. The rankings panel just responded accordingly.

Dricus Du Plessis Falls Seven Spots to No. 11

Du Plessis entered UFC 319 as the reigning middleweight champion and was favorite to win. He came into the fight with zero UFC defeats, and some experts claimed that if the match went to the fifth round, his chances of winning would be higher.

Meanwhile, Chimaev had less fight experience than Du Plessis but entered the Octagon on Saturday with a 14-0 record. Ultimately, the former Middleweight champion paid a steep price for his title loss, dropping seven spots to No. 11 in the P4P rankings.

Borz’s relentless grappling cost Du Plessis both the belt and his ranking. It was a tough day for the former champion, though South African fans and his fiancée offered him emotional support. The fight will be remembered as one of the most one-sided bouts in recent memory.

Shavkat Rakhmonov Replaces Charles Oliveira

While Chimaev’s rise grabbed headlines, the most surprising move was Shavkat Rakhmonov entering the P4P rankings at No. 15, replacing former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. The undefeated welterweight hasn’t fought since December 2024, making his inclusion even more unexpected.

The Kazakh fighter’s perfect 19-0 record and string of dominant finishes earned him recognition among the sport’s elite. His inclusion hints that the rankings panel is weighing long-term performance and potential over just recent activity. But at the same time, it will raise eyebrows.

Other Notable Shuffles in UFC P4P Rankings After UFC 319

Chimaev’s ripple effect pushed three names down the list at the same time. Max Holloway, Belal Muhammad, and Arman Tsarukyan each dropped one position in the rankings, now sitting at Nos. 12, 13, and 14, respectively.

When a fighter jumps ten spots into the top five, others must shift downward to make room. Since none of them fought at UFC 319, we can consider these changes as procedural, not performance-based.

