Dricus Du Plessis Finds Solace with Fiancé, Vasti Spiller, After UFC 319 Loss

Everyone booed Dricus Du Plessis during the pre-fight press conference after his UFC 319 loss, making him seem like the heel of the main card. From the responses, it looked like many wanted him to lose. And he did lose the Middleweight title to Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday night.

But to everyone’s surprise, the reactions after the main card fight were quite different. As the lights dimmed in Chicago, the emotional weight was felt with many heartfelt reactions. Among them, the support from his fiancée, Vasti Spiller, deserves special mention.

Vasti Spiller Offers Emotional Support After Du Plessis UFC 319 Loss

UFC 319 was filled with high-end drama, but the main card delivered the biggest shock to South African fans as the belt changed hands, with their icon surrendering it to Chimaev.

Before the event, they were pretty confident that Du Plessis would successfully defend his title for the third time, as Chimaev had not built a strong reputation in deep fights. Plus, Stillknocks has never lost a fight in the UFC since his debut in 2020. However, Chimaev also entered the UFC 319 main card with an undefeated professional MMA record of 14–0. Ultimately, the night took Chimaev’s side as his relentless wrestling and ground control shattered Du Plessis’ confidence in an instant.

After two successful title defenses, losing the championship was an emotional heartbreak for him, as he experienced his first defeat in the UFC. Despite the loss, he was showered with love and support from his fiancée.

Just like a supportive partner, Spiller shared a touching and encouraging message on her Instagram account, writing, “My world. This is just the beginning.” Her words carried deep meaning, considering DDP’s impressive 9-1 record in UFC. Moreover, with a loyal team behind him, his journey is far from over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vasti Spiller (@vasti_spiller)

In this battle, however, Chimaev proved that he could thrive in deep waters.

Khamzat Chimaev Makes Statement by Defeating Dricus Du Plessis

Chimaev completed his journey to UFC gold as an undefeated fighter by surprising the South African Champion from the opening bell. He secured a takedown within the first 10 seconds and maintained relentless pressure throughout five rounds. DDP had no answer for Chimaev’s flawless ground game. With over 21 minutes of control time out of 25 and outstriking Du Plessis 529 to 45, all three judges scored the bout 50–44 in favor of the Chechen star. The UFC 319 loss was in the cards from the opening bell.

But the real statement came in how Chimaev silenced critics who had long claimed he couldn’t handle a full five-round war. He proved everyone wrong. Even UFC CEO Dana White admitted he hadn’t seen that kind of complete domination coming from Chimaev.

At the UFC 319 post-fight press conference, White said, “Didn’t see that coming, but not shocked either. I mean, you go in and dominate the way that he dominated, you do it the first round, more than likely you can do it the second and throughout the rest of the fight.”

So, Du Plessis failed to make it. Now, the wait stretches again to see who can finally break Chimaev’s undefeated MMA record.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire