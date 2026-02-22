MMA World Erupts As Sean Strickland Returns From Layoff To Stop Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston

Sean Strickland
UFC 312 SYDNEY, Sean Strickland of United States speaks to the crowd after his loss to Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa in his middleweight title bout during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Sunday, February 9, 2025. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG SYDNEY NEW SOUTH WALES AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMARKxEVANSx 20250209115342719094

Sean Strickland is back and as dangerous as ever. After spending a year on the sidelines following a nose-shattering war at UFC 312 and serving a six-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Strickland returned under the bright lights in Houston without missing a beat. The former middleweight champion systematically dismantled the surging Anthony Hernandez, delivering a striking clinic that culminated in a third-round TKO and snapped Hernandez’s eight-fight winning streak. 

Sean Strickland Stakes Title Claim With UFC Houston Win, Eyes Clash With Khamzat Chimaev

The 34-year-old leaned heavily on his sharp left jab to control distance and frustrate ‘Fluffy’ through the opening two rounds, dictating the tempo with trademark composure. In Round 3, Strickland dug a crushing knee into the body that visibly hurt Hernandez. 

Sensing the moment, he surged forward with a relentless barrage of punches, dropping Hernandez and forcing the referee to step in for the stoppage. It was a statement performance, and afterward, Strickland wasted no time calling out reigning middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev for a shot at the 185-pound crown. 

Ahead of the matchup, much of the fan base leaned heavily toward Hernandez, who entered on an eight-fight surge that included a dominant submission win over Roman Dolidze via one of the slickest rear-naked chokes in recent memory.

Meanwhile, Strickland had gone 1–2 in his previous three appearances, dropping both of his title fights against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 and UFC 312. Given Strickland's reputation for grinding out decisions, a performance of this magnitude came as a genuine surprise, and it quickly set the MMA world buzzing across social media. Here's how fighters, analysts, and fans reacted.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 