MMA World Erupts As Sean Strickland Returns From Layoff To Stop Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston

Sean Strickland is back and as dangerous as ever. After spending a year on the sidelines following a nose-shattering war at UFC 312 and serving a six-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Strickland returned under the bright lights in Houston without missing a beat. The former middleweight champion systematically dismantled the surging Anthony Hernandez, delivering a striking clinic that culminated in a third-round TKO and snapped Hernandez’s eight-fight winning streak.

Sean Strickland Stakes Title Claim With UFC Houston Win, Eyes Clash With Khamzat Chimaev

The 34-year-old leaned heavily on his sharp left jab to control distance and frustrate ‘Fluffy’ through the opening two rounds, dictating the tempo with trademark composure. In Round 3, Strickland dug a crushing knee into the body that visibly hurt Hernandez.

Sensing the moment, he surged forward with a relentless barrage of punches, dropping Hernandez and forcing the referee to step in for the stoppage. It was a statement performance, and afterward, Strickland wasted no time calling out reigning middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev for a shot at the 185-pound crown.

Ahead of the matchup, much of the fan base leaned heavily toward Hernandez, who entered on an eight-fight surge that included a dominant submission win over Roman Dolidze via one of the slickest rear-naked chokes in recent memory.

Meanwhile, Strickland had gone 1–2 in his previous three appearances, dropping both of his title fights against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 and UFC 312. Given Strickland’s reputation for grinding out decisions, a performance of this magnitude came as a genuine surprise, and it quickly set the MMA world buzzing across social media. Here’s how fighters, analysts, and fans reacted.

Habibi calm down, I destroyed the guy who beat you twice 🤫

American bitch 😂 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 22, 2026

Fluffy krptonite is the body — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 22, 2026

My dream. Bring me tha clown for the crown @ufc #UFCHouston — Imavov Nassourdine (@imavov1) February 22, 2026

Strickland vs Imavov for the vacant middleweight title should be the main card opener at the White House #UFCHouston — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 22, 2026

Congrats @SStricklandMMA , post fight speech about to be… — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 22, 2026

Sean looked lock in nasty work just was a step a head all night — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 22, 2026

“The former Champ”….. when talking about Strickland, blows my mind 🤯 dude is tough but f***, feel like he couldn’t carry my jockstrap! With that being said, congrats, Champ! 🤣 #UFCHouston — Dustin Jacoby 🇺🇸 (@thehanyakdj) February 22, 2026

Sean Strickland is not always exciting, but man is he effective. Absolutely flawless tonight. #UFCHouston — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) February 22, 2026

Impressive! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 22, 2026