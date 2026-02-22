Sean Strickland Crushes Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston, Halts 8-Fight Surge in Statement Win

It is safe to say that Sean Strickland hasn’t lost a step. While his antics leading up to the UFC Houston main event drew plenty of controversy, the former middleweight champion delivered a masterclass inside the Octagon. Strickland leaned on his trademark jab-heavy striking to dictate the tempo, ultimately securing a vicious third-round TKO over Anthony Hernandez and snapping Hernandez’s eight-fight winning streak in the process.

The former middleweight titleholder had been sidelined since suffering a broken nose in his bid to reclaim the belt against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312 last year. Now, with momentum firmly back on his side, Strickland could find himself in line for a high-stakes showdown with Khamzat Chimaev for championship gold.

Sean Strickland Storms Back From Layoff With Dominant UFC Houston Performance

After more than a year away from the Octagon following a six-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Sean Strickland returned in emphatic fashion, stopping Anthony Hernandez with a crushing knee to the body followed by a swarm of punches at 2:33 of Round 3 at UFC Houston.

Hernandez struggled to find rhythm early, repeatedly stifled by Strickland’s trademark teep-and-jab defense. The fight began to open up midway through the opening round when the former champion landed a clean shot that sparked exchanges.

After steadily increasing the pressure across the second and third rounds, Strickland targeted the body, driving a vicious knee into Hernandez that forced him into retreat before finishing the job with relentless ground-and-pound.

The victory snapped the Mexican contender’s eight-fight winning streak and reasserted Strickland near the top of the middleweight division. He now stands at 5–2 in his last seven outings, with his only defeats coming against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 and UFC 312.

Speaking on the microphone afterward, Strickland called for a title shot against champion Khamzat Chimaev, though whether he will be next remains uncertain, with Nassourdine Imavov also firmly in contention.

UFC Houston Full Results: Complete Fight Card Recap

Sean Strickland def. Anthony Hernandez via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 2:23

Uros Medic def. Geoff Neal via KO (punch) – Round 1, 1:19

Melquizael Costa def. Dan Ige via TKO (Spinning kick) – Round 1, 4:56

Serghei Spivac def. Ante Delija via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jacobe Smith def. Josiah Harrell via KO (ground-and-pound) – Round 1, 2:01

Michel Pereira def. Zach Reese via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Carlos Leal def. Chidi Njokuani via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Alibi Idiris def. Ode Osbourne via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Alden Coria def. Luis Gurule via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joselyne Edwards def. Nora Cornolle via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:42

Punahele Soriano def. Ramiz Brahimaj via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani def. Phil Rowe via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jordan Leavitt def. Yadier del Valle via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Carli Judice def. Juliana Miller via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)