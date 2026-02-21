UFC 327 Shakeup: Khamzat Chimaev Rumored to Fight for Vacant Light Heavyweight Title

A major shakeup may be brewing across the UFC’s light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions in the months ahead. While many expected Alex Pereira to defend his 205-pound crown against Carlos Ulberg, those plans now appear to be on hold. Instead, growing speculation points to Khamzat Chimaev making a blockbuster leap to 205lbs as he accelerates his pursuit of two-division glory.

Khamzat Chimaev Linked to Blockbuster 205lbs Title Fight Against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 327

According to reports from MMA reporter Kevin K (@realkevink), the UFC is moving forward with plans for Khamzat Chimaev to move up to light heavyweight and challenge Jiri Prochazka for the vacant 205-pound title in the main event of UFC 327 at Kaseya Center in Miami.

The report suggests that the Chechen star could vacate the middleweight belt he recently captured at UFC 319 after decimating Dricus du Plessis, as he looks to secure a second world title.

💣BREAKING NEWS💣 Per Sources: Khamzat Chimaev vs Jiří Procházka For The #UFC327 Main Event April 11th in Miami pic.twitter.com/jvOWbPwJtG — Kevin (@realkevink) February 21, 2026

Chimaev added fuel to the speculation by posting a cryptic “205” on X, hinting at a potential move. For the unversed, ‘Borz’ has repeatedly called out Alex Pereira for a light heavyweight showdown, and the long-discussed jump could now be arriving sooner than expected.

During a recent appearance on the JAXXON podcast with Michael Bisping, Chimaev reiterated his desire to face Pereira for a second UFC title. The former 185-pound champion asked Chimaev whether he ever received a response after repeatedly calling out ‘Poatan.’

Chimaev replied that Pereira had not entertained the matchup but emphasized that he remains eager to fight for light heavyweight gold.

He said, “Pereira] never responded. We’ll see if anyone else [is ready to fight]. I just want to be a double champ. Then I can go back to my weight class, or stay [at light heavyweight], or go up more. I’m not the guy who is trying to go out of the UFC undefeated. I don’t care. I just want to get some things done.”

Khamzat Chimaev talks about moving up and fighting Alex Pereira: “I want to become a double champion… I’m not those guys that try to [retire] from the UFC undefeated. I don’t care, I just want to make some big [fights].” (via @JaxxonPodcast) pic.twitter.com/0V7Fo8SRcU — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 20, 2026

Adding to the intrigue, Chimaev has recently been spotted training with fellow 205-pound contender Khalil Rountree Jr. in social media clips, further suggesting that a move up could be imminent. Notably, this report conflicts with an earlier rumor from Brazilian outlet MMA Hoje, which linked Prochazka with Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 327.

If reports of Chimaev competing for the vacant light heavyweight title prove accurate, it could also signal that the promotion has agreed to Pereira’s long-standing ambition to move up to heavyweight in pursuit of another belt. Separate rumors indicate the Brazilian may face Ciryl Gane at UFC 328 for a vacant or interim heavyweight title, potentially in the absence of undisputed champion Tom Aspinall.

Chimaev is currently on hiatus following foot surgery and is expected to remain sidelined until the end of March, when Ramadan concludes. Meanwhile, Prochazka has enjoyed a career resurgence, scoring knockout victories over Jamahal Hill and Rountree Jr. in his last two appearances at UFC 311 and UFC 320.

Meanwhile, the UFC 327 card is already taking shape with a confirmed co-main event featuring flyweight champion Joshua Van defending his title against Tatsuro Taira. Additional bouts reportedly include Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker, Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown, and Paulo Costa’s own light heavyweight debut against Azamat Murzakanov.