Alex Pereira Says Next Fight Is Close to Announcement While Reacting to Jon Jones’ Arthritis Revelation

In a revelation that stunned the MMA world, Jon Jones disclosed in an alleged leaked clip from DBX 5 in Houston that he is dealing with severe arthritis in his left hip, an issue serious enough to qualify him for hip replacement surgery. The condition has raised concerns that the former champion is no longer in his physical prime and has effectively ruled out any future wrestling showdown with longtime rival Daniel Cormier.

Just days later, Jones even admitted he had contemplated whether his career might be over after years of injuries and intense competition. The development also casts doubt over a potential heavyweight clash that Alex Pereira has long pushed for, reportedly targeted for a June 14 card at The White House, with the Brazilian now reacting to the news and what it could mean for his future.

Alex Pereira Signals Readiness for Any Test at Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight

In a recent appearance on UFC heavyweight Valter Walker’s YouTube channel, Alex Pereira addressed the realities of competing at the highest level and the toll injuries take on elite athletes. He said, “I think every athlete has chronic injuries, serious injuries.”

The reigning light heavyweight champion added, “If a high-level athlete says something like that, for the history he has, it’s not new to me.”

Moreover, ‘Poatan’ made it clear that he remains open to competing on the proposed White House card and is willing to face whoever the promotion puts in front of him next. “Whoever they put in front of me, I’ll be fighting. I love fighting, so it doesn’t matter weight classes — of course, if you say middleweight, I can’t make that anymore. At the other two divisions, light heavyweight and heavyweight, [the opponent] is indifferent to me.”

🚨 Alex Pereira says his next fight is “very close” to being announced 👀 “We are talking about some things. My next fight, we’ve already started conversations. It took a little while, but it’s very close to something being announced.” (via @ValterUfc) pic.twitter.com/bwhwTQzXpE — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 18, 2026

Pereira also revealed that his next fight is already in motion and close to being finalized. On February 12, he shared a cryptic Instagram post with the caption, “1-2-3 and go.”

During the interview, he elaborated, saying, “We are talking about some things. My next fight, we’ve already started conversations. It took a little while, but it’s very close to something being announced.”

It has been four months since Pereira reclaimed his light heavyweight title by stopping Magomed Ankalaev in their rematch at UFC 320. Now, attention turns to what comes next for the Brazilian star. With the competitive landscape at both 205 pounds and heavyweight continuing to evolve, viable options remain, including top contender Carlos Ulberg or a potential trilogy bout with Jiri Prochazka.

A move up to heavyweight could also see him matched against the aforementioned Jon Jones or Cyril Gane, and the recovering 265lbs champion Tom Aspinall.