Jon Jones and Alex Pereira Agree to Save the Heavyweight Division After UFC 321 Debacle

It is safe to say the UFC’s effort to restore order to the heavyweight division in Abu Dhabi ended in disappointment. UFC 321 was supposed to mark Tom Aspinall’s first undisputed title defense against Ciryl Gane after being on the sidelines for 14 months. But instead, it turned into chaos. Just 4 minutes and 35 seconds into the opening round, referee Jason Herzog was forced to stop the fight after Gane accidentally landed a brutal double eye poke that left Aspinall unable to continue.

The bout was ruled a no-contest, leaving the heavyweight division in limbo once again, and ironically, still under the shadow of Jon Jones, who was often criticized for similar incidents during his career. Watching from afar, reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira didn’t hold back his disappointment and immediately issued a challenge to step up and save the division. To everyone’s surprise, the man he called out answered the challenge soon after the event’s chaotic ending.

Jon Jones Accepts Alex Pereira’s White House Challenge for a Superfight at 265lbs

For the unversed, Pereira reclaimed the light heavyweight title in dominant fashion against Magomed Ankalaev just 21 days prior to UFC 321. The victory not only made the Brazilian a three-time UFC champion but also reignited his ambition to chase even bigger goals. Pereira has openly expressed his desire to move up to heavyweight and previously called out Jon Jones for a potential superfight at the UFC’s White House event in 2026.

And after witnessing the chaos that unfolded in Abu Dhabi, ‘Poatan’ seems even more convinced that his next move should be to step into the 265lbs division. In a clip posted to his Instagram, Pereira was seen watching the grim ending of the UFC 321 main event.

As the referee waved off the fight with Tom Aspinall unable to continue, the Brazilian shook his head with a faint smile. The post’s caption read, “Let’s make the heavyweight division great again!”

ALSO READ: Alex Pereira Confirms Plans to Enter Boxing After Potential Jon Jones Superfight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex “Poatan” Pereira (@alexpoatanpereira)

He followed up his message with a stone-faced emoji being added with a bone, a subtle nod to Jones. Moreover, the two equalled a house emoji, symbolizing the proposed White House card. Having already held titles at both middleweight and light heavyweight, Pereira’s pursuit of a third championship at heavyweight would be historic.

And with Jones showing constant interest in competing at the White House card next year, a Pereira vs. Jones superfight could become one of the biggest matchups in UFC history. And it seems fans might be closer than ever to getting that dream matchup.

This is because Jones has officially accepted Pereira’s challenge, calling for a superfight at White House card on 14th June 2026. Taking to social media, Jones wrote, “Alex, I’d be down to bring the highest skill level to the White House. I appreciate the respect you showed, let’s dance.”

Alex, I’d be down to bring the highest skill level to the White House. I appreciate the respect you showed, let’s dance. — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2025

As for the bout’s potential, Dana White has already weighed in on its possibility. Speaking at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, he revealed that he ran into Pereira at the UFC Performance Institute before the event and was surprised to see him there. Pereira and his team had expressed interest in moving up to heavyweight, but White advised them to focus on their upcoming fight first.

The head honcho praised Pereira’s ambition and admitted that he doesn’t see a strong reason for the move, unless Pereira is considering retirement soon. Still, he added that if ‘Poatan’ truly wants it, he might give the green light.

Whether fans will finally see this blockbuster clash, which has been brewing since Jones’ UFC 309 title defense against Stipe Miocic, remains to be seen. For now, though, White hinted during the UFC 321 post-fight press conference that a rematch between Gane and Aspinall is likely the next step for the heavyweight division.