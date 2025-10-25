MMA World Reacts to UFC 321’s Shocking Ending as Tom Aspinall’s First Title Defense Ends in Disaster

What was supposed to be Tom Aspinall’s triumphant return to the Octagon after a 14-month layoff ended in controversy at UFC 321. The main event featured Aspinall defending his undisputed heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane, but the fight came to a shocking halt in the opening round. At 4:35 of Round 1, a brutal accidental double eye poke from Gane left Aspinall unable to see, forcing referee Jason Herzog to call the bout a no-contest.

Despite being given nearly four minutes and examined by two cageside doctors, the Englishman repeatedly stated that his vision was compromised and he couldn’t continue. As a result, the fight was waved off, and Aspinall retained his heavyweight championship in disappointing fashion.

The heavyweight division was expected to usher in a new era following Jon Jones’ retirement earlier this year and Aspinall’s promotion to undisputed champion. However, the Englishman’s long-awaited first title defense at UFC 321 ended in pure frustration and chaos.

After reigning as interim champion for more than 550 days and enduring exhausting negotiations with Jones, Aspinall finally stepped back into the Octagon, only for fate to strike cruelly once again.

With just 25 seconds left in the opening round, the fight came to a halt after an accidental double eye poke from Gane left the champion unable to see. The Abu Dhabi crowd erupted in boos, which only added to Aspinall’s anger.

During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, the visibly emotional champion lashed out at the reaction from the fans. He said, “I just got fing poked knuckle-deep in my eyeball. What the f? Why are you booing? What am I supposed to do about it? I didn’t do the f***ing poke. I can’t see.”

“This is bulls***. The fight was just getting going. Complete bulls***. I’m pissed off. I can hardly open my eye. Look, look — f***ing double poke, both eyeballs,” Aspinall added, reacting to the replay of Gane’s foul.

It was an anticlimactic end to a bout that seemed to be heating up. Both fighters had early moments of success. Gane’s sharp jab bloodied Aspinall’s nose, while the champion landed heavy kicks to the head, body, and legs. But instead of a defining performance, Aspinall will now have to wait even longer to cement his legacy.

As for the Frenchman who entered the Octagon in his third title bout, he admitted after the fight that he wasn’t sure what the future holds. Dana White later confirmed that Aspinall was immediately transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.

The inconclusive ending left fans and fighters alike stunned, with several MMA veterans taking to social media to react to the unfortunate turn of events.

Heavyweight title fight is a no contest due to an unintentional eye poke late in the 1st round. Gane is devastated. This is awful. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 25, 2025

An eyeronic main event! #ufc321 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) October 25, 2025

Ugh I been there its the worst feeling ever — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 25, 2025

NASTY!!! Watch until the end 💔 wanted a HWY fight! — Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) October 25, 2025

I’m STILL Champion — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 25, 2025

Wow the fight ended with an eye poke no contest … The heavyweight division is cursed or what!!! You can not hold up a division for no one. F it put the title up for grabs next week ! 😬😬😬 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 25, 2025

After the whole Jon Jones/Tom Aspinall drama, having this fight end in a No Contest is the absolute WORST thing possible for the heavyweight division right now.. I guess they reschedule the bout now? What a shit show 🤦🏻‍♀️😭 #UFC321 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) October 25, 2025

Eye pokes suck for sure… but it wasn’t knuckle deep. A slight graze!#UFC321 — Corey ‘Overtime’ Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) October 25, 2025

If Gane can poke him in the eye that bad, I mean, imagine Jon Jones #UFC323 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) October 25, 2025

Man that’s fucking rough for Tom, double eye poke ✌🏼 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) October 25, 2025

After the replay the other eye seem to have got it worst than the one he was holding 🤷‍♂️ — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 25, 2025

The irony of the ending wasn’t lost on anyone. Just as the heavyweight division was poised to move on from the Jon Jones era, the double eye poke plunged it right back into chaos. In a cruel twist, the incident even echoed Jones’ own controversial history of eye pokes during his UFC reign. Now, the focus shifts to when the fight will be rebooked and when Aspinall will finally get the chance to make a proper defense of his heavyweight title inside the Octagon.