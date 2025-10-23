UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane Full Fight Card, PPV Price, Date, Time and How to Watch the Event

The heavyweight division likely starts a new chapter from Saturday when Tom Aspinall defends his undisputed belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 if the title changes hands. The Brit finally gets his moment to shine at Etihad Arena, which ain’t some interim nonsense anymore. He’s got Aspinall, who is a legit contender, standing across from him.

Aspinall spent way too long holding interim gold while Jon Jones played games with the division. He even defended that interim strap against Curtis Blaydes, which almost never happens. Since Jones is gone, the Englishman can finally prove he’s the baddest heavyweight on the planet before Bones likely returns for the White House card.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane Finally Ready to Settle It in the Cage

Aspinall’s first-round knockout rate is absolutely bonkers. Seven of his eight UFC wins came via stoppage in Round 1. The other one? He choked out Arlovski in Round 2. With him facing Gane to defend his 265-pound crown in a million-dollar fight, the UFC 321 card is absolutely stacked with 13 fights spanning every weight class.

Tom Aspinall looks razor sharp on the pads as he prepares to take on Ciryl Gane



Here is the main card list for Saturday night.

Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane – For Aspinall’s UFC heavyweight title

Virna Jandiroba vs Mackenzie Dern – For the vacant UFC women’s strawweight title

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Mario Bautista – Bantamweight

Alexander Volkov vs Jailton Almeida – Heavyweight

Aleksandar Rakić vs Azamat Murzakanov – Light heavyweight

How to Watch Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane in UFC 321

UFC 321 hits screens Saturday, October 25. Main card starts 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST. Expect walkouts around 4:30pm ET / 9:30pm BST.

United States

You can watch on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99. If you’re new to ESPN+, you can get the fight plus one year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

United Kingdom

Catch it on TNT Sports Box Office for £19.99. That’s a bargain compared to U.S. prices.

Canada

Available on DAZN PPV. One-time price: $59.99 CAD. It includes 7-day access to DAZN’s full platform — fights, docs, football, and more.

Rest of World

You can watch it on DAZN PPV for $24.99 USD or the same amount in your local currency.

Also includes 7-day DAZN access.

Tom Aspinall Fires Back at Ciryl Gane’s “Deep Waters” Talk

Gane says he plans to use his range and movement to push Aspinall into later rounds. On paper, the approach makes sense. The English fighter has never fought past the second round, and 15 of his 18 fights ended in the first.

When reporters recently asked Aspinall about Gane’s “deep waters” comment, he laughed. Did he actually use the words ‘deep waters’?” Aspinall asked. “Everybody who’s said the words ‘deep waters’ has gotten knocked out in the first minute. Go back and check the media that you’ve done. So I’m pretty happy with that.”

After Ciryl Gane promised to drag Tom Aspinall into "deep waters" when they meet at UFC 321 this weekend, the heavyweight champion has fired back: "Did he actually use the word 'deep waters?' Everybody who said the word 'deep waters' gets knocked out in the first minute."



The crazy part? None of his last three opponents survived beyond 90 seconds. Across his eight UFC victories, only Andrei Arlovski made it to Round 2, and he got finished moments later.

When asked about his cardio, Aspinall joked he’s “going for a five-round split decision, close fight, win. Just jabs. Just jabbing your way to a win. Crowd will be booing after a couple of minutes and just maintain that slow pace for five rounds.”

Saturday night is getting ready to deliver non-stop action from the first prelim to the final bell. It is safe to say that Aspinall’s got everything to lose and Gane’s got everything to prove. Some think Gane can spoil Aspinall’s first title defense but his fans obviously don’t want to see a new king sitting on the throne.