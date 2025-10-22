UFC 321 Fighter Payouts: How Much Will the Headliners Earn?

The UFC makes its long-awaited return to Abu Dhabi this weekend, as UFC 321 goes down live from the Etihad Arena on October 25th. The event is headlined by the return of heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who defends his 265-pound crown against former two-time title challenger Ciryl Gane. In the co-main event, Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern battle for the soon-to-be vacant strawweight title, while the card also features top names like Umar Nurmagomedov, Mario Bautista, Alexander Volkov, and Jailton Almeida. But beyond the action inside the Octagon, one question always intrigues fans: Who’s taking home the biggest paycheck of the night?

UFC 321: Projected Earnings for Tom Aspinall & Ciryl Gane

The main event promises fireworks as Aspinall faces Gane in one of the year’s most anticipated heavyweight clashes. Aspinall returns for the first time since his dominant first-round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, a victory that avenged his previous injury loss. Following Jon Jones’ retirement, the British standout was promoted to undisputed champion and now looks to extend his stellar 8-1 UFC record.

Across from him stands Gane, a slick and technical striker who has rebuilt momentum with victories over Alexander Volkov and Serghei Spivac. The Frenchman boasts a 13-2 record, with his only losses coming in title fights against Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, setbacks he’s eager to erase with gold on the line once again.

Together, the two have nine combined wins over the top 10 contenders, cementing this matchup as a battle for true heavyweight supremacy. On the financial side, Aspinall continues to climb the UFC pay ladder. He reportedly earned around $682,000 for his UFC 295 knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich, followed by a career-high $1.9 million (including a $100K bonus) for his UFC 304 victory over Blaydes.

Now headlining his first numbered pay-per-view event, the Englishman is expected to make between $2 million and $2.5 million, especially if he scores another spectacular finish. Meanwhile, Gane earned approximately $500,000 for his first title shot against Ngannou at UFC 270 and around $750,000 in his second title opportunity against Jones.

His most recent outing against Volkov at UFC 310 reportedly brought him about $360,000, following a controversial decision win. With another championship opportunity ahead, Gane could walk away with $800,000 to $1 million, and possibly a massive bonus if he manages to dethrone Aspinall.

UFC 321: Projected Earnings for Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern

In the co-main event, Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern are set to run it back in Abu Dhabi, with the vacant UFC strawweight title on the line. Jandiroba enters the bout riding a five-fight winning streak, having earned impressive victories over Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, and Loopy Godinez.

Most recently, she dominated Yan Xiaonan at UFC 314, sweeping the scorecards to cement her status as one of the division’s top contenders. Meanwhile, Dern is a multiple-time BJJ world champion and arrives on a two-fight win streak, highlighted by a submission victory over Amanda Ribas, avenging a previous loss.

Known for her elite grappling and relentless toughness, the 32-year-old looks ready to finally capture UFC gold. The two last met at UFC 256 in 2020, where Dern earned a close unanimous decision win. Since then, Jandiroba has gone 6-1, while Dern has posted a 5-4 record.

On the financial front, Jandiroba has steadily increased her earnings with each performance. She earned around $120,000 for her win over Marina Rodriguez at UFC 288, followed by about $100,000 in her victory against Loopy Godinez at UFC on ESPN 54.

Her most recent appearance at UFC 314 against Yan Xiaonan brought in approximately $150,000. Now, with a championship opportunity ahead, the Brazilian could earn up to $500,000 if she captures the strawweight title, including potential bonuses and pay-per-view points.

Meanwhile, Dern has also seen impressive paydays throughout her recent run. She made around $111,000 against Jessica Andrade at UFC 295 and $200,000 in her bout with Amanda Lemos, despite both ending in losses.

After rebounding with two wins, Dern’s latest outing saw a victory over Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 101, earning her roughly $300,000, including a $50,000 performance bonus. Now fighting for UFC gold, the BJJ ace stands to make around $600,000 should she emerge as the new 115-pound champion.