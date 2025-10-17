Ilia Topuria Calls Potential Islam Makhachev Clash at UFC White House The Biggest Fight in History

It seems that Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev are destined to feud forever, without ever actually settling things inside the Octagon. After Makhachev moved up to 170 pounds to chase his dream of becoming a two-division UFC champion, Topuria made history by becoming the only undefeated double champion at UFC 317 by knocking out Charles Oliveira in the very division where the Dagestani star had defended his title four times.

Now, with his upcoming title fight against Jack Della Maddalena officially confirmed for UFC 322, the Spaniard has once again stirred the pot. A new remark from Topuria has reignited fans’ desire to finally see these two dominant forces face off, and that too at next year’s White House event.

Ilia Topuria Wants to Go for a Third UFC Title Against Islam Makhachev

The UFC White House card has been officially scheduled for June 14, 2026, as confirmed by President Donald Trump. Much like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, the reigning lightweight champion has also expressed his interest in being part of the historic event, and he already has a blockbuster opponent in mind.

Although early reports suggest that Ilia Topuria could make his first title defense at the UFC’s debut event on Paramount in January 2026, the Spaniard was recently asked who he’d like to face if he were to compete at the White House card in June. Speaking at a press conference in Georgia (h/t She Loves the Gloves), ‘El Matador’ didn’t hesitate to name Islam Makhachev as his ideal opponent.

Topuria said, “I think it would be one of the biggest fights in UFC history: no one has ever fought for a third title, and Islam has dominantly finished everything he needed to do in his division and then changed weight classes. I think it’s a fight of a giant magnitude, which suits us all, as well as the UFC.”

As fans may recall, Topuria and Makhachev were close to fighting each other at UFC 317, when the Spaniard vacated his featherweight title to challenge Makhachev for the lightweight belt, and the No. 1 pound-for-pound spot.

However, after Jack Della Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, Makhachev opted to move up to welterweight instead. Now, with Makhachev set to face the Aussie kingpin at Madison Square Garden in November, Topuria believes a win for the Dagestani could finally set the stage for their long-awaited clash.

Topuria stated, “If Islam loses, he may as well go back to Dagestan, to his farm and continue shepherding his sheep. But if he wins, I’ll definitely move up. Definitely. 100 percent.”

Before any potential superfight, however, Topuria’s focus remains on defending his lightweight crown for the first time. With the UFC’s long-running deal with ESPN ending after UFC 323, the promotion will begin its new era with Paramount in January 2026 under a $7.7 billion broadcasting deal.

UFC CEO Dana White has promised a massive event to kick off the partnership and confirmed that Ilia Topuria is being considered for the card. The champion echoed that sentiment, saying, “It’s very possible. I’m very happy that this new deal with Paramount was signed.”

Rumors suggest that Topuria could face Justin Gaethje at that event, while Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker are already booked for a No. 1 contender’s fight at UFC Qatar on November 22. Topuria also touched on the difficulties of the previous ESPN deal when it came to hosting events in Europe.

He said, “There were some challenges with the ESPN deal in terms of holding events in Europe. For example, when we had conversations about holding a UFC event in Spain, they would always ask for it to be held at the American prime time, which is 4-5 a.m. in Spain. This, however, causes a lot of logistical challenges like transportation, restaurants, etc — the entire system.”

Topuria concluded by noting that the new partnership with Paramount will allow the UFC to hold European events at local prime time, making it easier for both fans and the organization.