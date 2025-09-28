Conor McGregor Leaves Dana White in the Dust, Pitches Monster $200M White House Fight Deal Straight to Donald Trump

It is safe to say that the Notorious is playing politics now. Conor McGregor has completely bypassed UFC president Dana White and gone straight to President Donald Trump to secure his spot on the historic White House fight card planned for July 2026.

For the unversed, the Irish superstar is demanding a staggering $200 million payday plus visas for his entire crew. This is in no way a typical UFC negotiation because the 37-year-old is seemingly treating this like a diplomatic mission, not a fight booking.

Conor McGregor Drops Bombshell on Trump’s Odd $200M UFC White House Role

The former two-division champ wants to headline America’s 250th Independence Day celebration with fireworks, the Lincoln Memorial as backdrop, and the South Lawn as his Octagon.

Already, the UFC boss is pissed off about the Jon Jones matter, and now, in the mix, McGregor just revealed the craziest part of this whole mess.

He’s not dealing with matchmakers or UFC brass anymore. He has already gone full politician mode. During his recent appearance at BKFC 81 in Manchester, he told a reporter, “I’m not negotiating with the UFC on behalf of myself for this fight, like usual.”

He added, “I’m negotiating with the United States of America on behalf of Ireland for this fight. So it’s a peculiar one. But Trump and the administration have been fully supportive and backing and I cannot wait to come on the show.”

The whole situation reads like something out of a political thriller. McGregor wants his $200 million and family visas and basically wants Trump to roll out the red carpet. Surprisingly, this is the first time he has made such a record-breaking demand since he broke his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021.

$100million to fight at the White House along with 100 U.S “Golden Visas” for myself and family and friends I look very forward to entertaining the fighting world once again. A pleasure I never take for granted! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2025



Dana White is reportedly backing the idea to include the notorious in the White House card, but McGregor isn’t even bothering with him anymore. He’s gone straight to the top.

This looks like unprecedented territory because no fighter has ever claimed to negotiate directly with a sitting president. McGregor is treating this like a state visit instead of a scrapbooking.

Conor McGregor Gets Hyped at Manchester BKFC Event

McGregor recently headlined at BKFC 81 in Manchester, where James DeGale made his chaotic bare-knuckle debut, and the Irish star was clearly amped up about multiple fight scenarios.

After talking about the White House event, McGregor shifted to other topics, showing where his mind is at the moment.

He said, “Good fight, good fight. Crawford, very good, very good. Burn Nuka, baby, burn Nuka. What’s Mike Perry gotta do to impress you? I believe, I believe. Mike is a Mike Zagawa. We’ll see what happens on the night. What do of James DeGale? Man, I mean, that’s hard to steal. That’s steel balls that man has.”

The scattered response came during the BKFC 81 post-fight interviews. McGregor was described as “wired” and “hijacked” DeGale’s moment after the Olympic gold medalist’s bloody win.

He was clearly thinking about multiple combat sports scenarios while fielding questions about his UFC return. He’s juggling his BKFC ownership duties, plotting his octagon return, and apparently conducting international diplomacy all at once.

It is safe to say that he now looks more like a businessman than an MMA fighter.