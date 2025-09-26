Dana White’s Bias on Full Display as Conor McGregor Snatches Spotlight From Jon Jones

Dana White’s favoritism is showing big time. The UFC boss has made his choice for the historic White House card on July 4, 2026. At this point, everyone can see where his loyalty lies. Despite Jon Jones being the pound-for-pound king, White seems to be backing Conor McGregor as his headliner.

Now the decision has MMA insiders calling out White’s obvious bias. Even after Jones reached out personally to make amends, the UFC president isn’t budging on his McGregor pick for the biggest card in combat sports history.

Michael Bisping Says Dana White Handed Conor McGregor the Spotlight

Jones even reached out to Dana White personally to apologize for how things played out in the past regarding the Tom Aspinall fight and other controversies.

The 56-year-old opened up about Jones’s message, where the former heavyweight champion noted he wants to fight at the White House and he is quite serious about that. However, White was still willing to take a billion-to-one chance on the 38-year-old.

Meanwhile, when asked about McGregor, he was like, “Conor is the guy,” without any second thought. The entire MMA community is now talking about this recent development, even though the fight is still a year away.

In the chaotic situation, Michael Bisping chose to keep his take on the table. He recently explained White’s reasoning on his “Believe You Me” podcast, breaking down the favoritism that got fans talking.

He said, “But if there’s someone that doesn’t have the motivation to fight. Doesn’t need to fight, has all the money, has ticked all the boxes, he has won the belts, and became a simultaneous double champion. And, he’s worth 100’s of Millions of dollars… It’s Conor McGregor. He doesn’t need to fight, but he’s fighting at the White House. Dana doesn’t trust Jon Jones, but he trusts McGregor.”



Bisping’s assessment cuts to the core of White’s logic. McGregor has money, fame, and wins but still shows up when it matters. Jones, seen by many as the GOAT, has burned White with pullouts and legal trouble.

The UFC boss still hasn’t forgotten that Jones was the reason behind the only event cancellation in company history with UFC 151. He even repeatedly shared his doubt about Jones’s consistency.

The former middleweight champ doesn’t blame White, knowing it’s business. But the gap in trust between two of the sport’s biggest names is clear.

Conor McGregor Demands $100 Million for UFC White House Card

So, after solving all equations, the math is giving McGregor the spotlight, but he isn’t just accepting it quietly. The Irish superstar dropped his price tag for the historic card, and it’s astronomical even by his standards.

“$100 million to fight at the White House along with 100 U.S. ‘Golden Visas’ for myself and family and friends,” McGregor posted on X. “I look very forward to entertaining the fighting world once again. A pleasure I never take for granted!”

$100million to fight at the White House along with 100 U.S “Golden Visas” for myself and family and friends I look very forward to entertaining the fighting world once again. A pleasure I never take for granted! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2025



The demand for Golden Visas alongside the record-breaking purse suggests he wants to bring his entire crew to America and make it a full-scale production. He has been posting training clips, promising his “fiercest version yet” for the White House return.

But it is not in line with what he earned four years before for a PPV event. It remains to be seen how the UFC president will react to his demand for such big bucks.